MLS Ticker: Creavalle out for Gold Cup, Pepi slated to start in Open Cup, and more

Warren Creavalle will not participate in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Philadelphia Union announced on Tuesday that Creavalle suffered a broken foot in training which will keep him out least two-to-four weeks. Creavalle was a key piece in Guyana’s run to their first-ever Gold Cup, but will remain with the Union to recover from injury.

In his fifth season with the Union, Creavalle has made 62 appearances for the current Eastern Conference leaders. He’s won four caps with the Guyana National Team.

Guyana opens up group stage play against the U.S. Men’s National Team on June 18th.

U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team winger Pepi to start for FC Dallas

Ricardo Pepi is expected to make his FC Dallas debut on Wednesday.

After being signed to a short-term loan on Tuesday, Pepi is planned to be in Luchi Gonzalez’s starting XI against OKC Energy. The 16-year-old has seven goals in six matches for USL outfit North Texas SC this season.

#FCDallas coach Luchi Gonzalez tells reporters that he plans to start 16 year old Ricardo Pepi in tomorrow’s #USOC2019 match against the OKC Energy. Pepi has 7 goals in 6 matches for North Texas SC pic.twitter.com/e2parkP61g — Arman Kafai (@ArmanKafai) June 11, 2019

Pepi signed with the club in Dec. 2018 and also played a vital role for the U.S. U-17’s at the Concacaf U-17 Championship.

FC Dallas has won their last eight-consecutive fourth round matchups in the U.S. Open Cup, including their last two meetings against OKC (2015,16′).

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines SKC’s Gerso

One player has been fined by Major League Soccer’s Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday.

Sporting KC winger Gerso Fernandes was the guilty party and found in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the neck, face, or head of an opponent. The incident occurred in the 33rd-minute of SKC’s 2-2 draw with Toronto FC last Friday evening.

Fernandes has been fined an undisclosed amount.

Multiple teams sign players to short-term deals ahead of U.S. Open Cup play

Several MLS clubs have signed players to short-team deals ahead of U.S. Open Cup fourth round play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the latest moves:

FC Dallas: Ricardo Pepi

New York Red Bulls: Rece Buckmaster

Philadelphia Union: Ben Ofeimu, Issa Rayyan, Zach Zandi, and Shanyder Borgelin.

Real Salt Lake: Andrew Brody, Kyle Coffee, Noah Powder.

Sporting KC: Felipe Hernandez, Camden Riley.