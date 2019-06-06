Pulisic, Adams, Bradley headline USMNT Gold Cup roster

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Michael Bradley lead the 23-man U.S. Men’s National Team Gold Cup roster, announced on Thursday, with Josh Sargent among the players who failed to miss the cut.

Sargent headlined the list of players who were left off the final Gold Cup roster, joining Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sebastian Lletget, and Joe Gyau among those who missed out.

“As always, there were some difficult decisions to be made for this roster and I’m extremely pleased with how the players have shown so far this year overall,” Berhalter said. “We’ve had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group that will take on the task of trying to win the Gold Cup. This is only the start of the journey. Our ambition is to progress as a team throughout the tournament and put ourselves in a position to be playing July 7 in Chicago.”

Berhalter announced postmatch on Wednesday that Sebastian Lletget would not be included due to an injury picked up in MLS play with the L.A. Galaxy.

USMNT newcomers Duane Holmes and Tyler Boyd did make the Gold Cup squad. Holmes made his national team debut on Wednesday, playing only 29 minutes as he returned from a calf injury. Boyd did not dress for the friendly and is waiting to win his first cap for the USMNT.

The USMNT faces Venezuela on Sunday before kicking off group stage play on June 18th against Guyana.

Here’s the USMNT’s final 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 7/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 9/0)

DEFENDERS: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 10/1), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC/CAN; 50/3), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 4/0), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 13/1),

Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 29/1), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 6/2)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 145/17), 20-Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG; 1/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 8/1), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 25/10), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 10/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 16/0)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 110/41), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 22/3), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres/POR; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 4/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 27/5), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 44/7)