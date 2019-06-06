Pulisic, Adams, Bradley headline USMNT Gold Cup roster

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Michael Bradley lead the 23-man U.S. Men’s National Team Gold Cup roster, announced on Thursday, with Josh Sargent among the players who failed to miss the cut.
Sargent headlined the list of players who were left off the final Gold Cup roster, joining Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sebastian Lletget, and Joe Gyau among those who missed out.
“As always, there were some difficult decisions to be made for this roster and I’m extremely pleased with how the players have shown so far this year overall,” Berhalter said. “We’ve had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group that will take on the task of trying to win the Gold Cup. This is only the start of the journey. Our ambition is to progress as a team throughout the tournament and put ourselves in a position to be playing July 7 in Chicago.”
Berhalter announced postmatch on Wednesday that Sebastian Lletget would not be included due to an injury picked up in MLS play with the L.A. Galaxy.
USMNT newcomers Duane Holmes and Tyler Boyd did make the Gold Cup squad. Holmes made his national team debut on Wednesday, playing only 29 minutes as he returned from a calf injury. Boyd did not dress for the friendly and is waiting to win his first cap for the USMNT.
The USMNT faces Venezuela on Sunday before kicking off group stage play on June 18th against Guyana.
Here’s the USMNT’s final 23-player roster:
GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 7/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 9/0)
DEFENDERS: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 10/1), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC/CAN; 50/3), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 5/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 4/0), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 13/1),
Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 29/1), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 6/2)
MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 145/17), 20-Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG; 1/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 8/1), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 25/10), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 10/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 16/0)
FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 110/41), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 22/3), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres/POR; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 4/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 27/5), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 44/7)
Omar G is 🔥🚮does not need to be in a nats jersey.
Sargent didnt have service Holmes was the only one giving it to him. Why was Horvath cut over Tyler Miller? Moore or Lichaj should have been our starting RB. Wonder why Greg never though about using Carter Vickers as a RB. I want GB fired🚮 water Sargents time he could have been on u20s
I’m cool with this roster, the reason guys like omar, lovitz and jozy are there is cause those young guys haven’t stepped up yet. Sargent isn’t ready yet, same for robinson and CCV. I like this team for where we’re at right now.
Ladies and Gentleman….
The roster you see presented before you will more or less be the same roster we will be using to start WC qualification next year. How are ya’ll feeling about that?
My opinion is that there are better options than Roldan, Trapp, MB, Lovitz, Lima, OG, Arriola, Lewis, Morris, Zardes, and Ream. My only hope on this is that this is a developmental roster but then why Zardes, MB, OG, Ream, Altidore and why no Sargent?
I feel sorry for guys like Pulisic, McKennie, and Adams who will get the blame for having to work with such trash beside them when this doesn’t work out. Winning GC is not an accomplishment for the US and it would NOT validate the GB hire. What will validate his hire is our performance on the field, are we progressing as a nation technically and tactically creating more offensive opportunities while being solid at the back against high level competition which other than Mexico Concacaf is not. So we won’t know for some time anyway. In the meantime,
I believe there are other players far more deserving of being on our NT roster than the names I mentioned and I’m giving GB the benefit of the doubt that he’s seeing this roster and GC as a heavy developmental opportunity for our domestic talent. Still even if that was the case I’d have like to see a few other inclusions over the players I mentioned.
I’ve got a bad feeling about this…
What would you change? Robinson, sargent and CCV aren’t ready yet, we saw that last night. And those younger guys might be ready for WCQ next year and should definitely be ready by the business stage of WCQ, add in pomykal, weah and maybe a couple other u-20s to the group.
You keep mentioning better options without saying who those better options are.
What is with Eric Lichaj getting absolutely no love? Klinsmann did this too… I have always thought he has put in pretty good shifts in the U.S. jersey and can play anywhere across the back line. Players with similar or worse pedigrees get called but he gets the shaft… dumb.
I always thought he would work well in that LB ream position staying narrow and not pushing forward a ton.
I used to say the same about Lichaj….except whenever he did play he was never all that impressive defending or passing wise. Looked like the average mid level championship player he is. He used to be one of my “why isn’t he here players”, but I now get it. He ain’t no savior or upgrade to anything. Run of the mill. Nothing to get upset about one way or the other TBH.
Robinson not on US list wow after struggling so much with that left back position. Also no josh sargent yesterday he had chances but not great service wow I don’t think Bradley has much in the tank remember he was a box to box not anymore this will trap guy Greg has a bias from columbus. I’ll keep saying it if we don’t win gold cup fire berhalter and Hire Tab Ramos.
The way it works is if you play overseas like Robinson or others (Morales, Wooten, Novakovich, Green, Sabbi, Lichaj, EPB, Chandler, FJ, Amon, Wood, AJ, Weah, Hyndman) you have to light years ahead of whatever MLS competitor there is for the same position even that MLS competitor hasn’t done much in a less competitive league like MLS. Thats how it works at US Soccer. You can be less talented but domestic and get called ahead of more talented players. They will then tell you things like well he didn’t play much or last time three years back he wasn’t good in the shirt or he doesn’t fit the same position so its not like for like or he doesn’t fit the system or he doesn’t show enough grit or he doesn’t like to travel, etc, etc. All excuses to continue to call in less talented players who are MLS based.
I don’t think Jordan Morris > Josh Sargent…
Does anyone get the feeling that Berhalter is intentionally setting himself up against the majority of the fan base? Fans: “We don’t want Bradley or Trapp!” Berhalter: “Bradley and Trapp are my main guys.” Fans: “Play Tyler Adams as a CDM!” Berhalter: “Adams is a defender.” Fans: “That game was awful last night and not worth the ticket!” Berhalter: “Expect more disappointment.”
Seriously, I don’t want to judge the guy based on a few months in charge, but it seems like he is intentionally marginalizing a majority of the fan base. Starting to wonder if the USSF hired him just to say, “Hey fans, we heard you and we really don’t give a crap what you think.”
I’ve resigned myself that either Bradley or Trapp will be on every USMNT roster through WC 2022, but why the redundancy? We don’t need both. Keep one if it makes you feel better to have that kind of coverage (even though we have Adams and McKennie who can play that 6 role better than Bradley and Trapp).
And do we really need 6 forwards? It seems clear that Altidore, Zardes Arriola have staring spots locked up. Honestly, looking at this squad, pretty depressing without Brooks and Yedlin in the back, and having Bradley and Trapp in midfield.
It’s always interesting when people complain about who’s chosen. But, they don’t provide any viable alternatives. It comes down to preference when you are choosing between a number of these players. It’s not like it’s a big difference in talent.
There is definitely a gulf of talent between Tyler Adams and Will Trapp, yet Berhalter refuses to concede that. You could say, “Adams is not a number 6.” Well, he isn’t a right back either. I think Yedlin at right back is much better than Trapp at CDM.
Lineups aside (we all have our preferences), my biggest frustration is that Berhalter just deprived Sargent of the opportunity to enjoy a run in the U-20 World Cup? Nonsensical.
I agree with you on the talent gap between Tyler and Trapp. But, it’s mute because Berhalter doesn’t play them at the same position. So, he isn’t choosing between the two. In his system, he feels Tyler is a hybrid RB/MF. Let’s see if it works out.
Not playing Adams in his best position is such a waste. Start Adams in the midfield with McKennie and Pulisic and get your best proven Euro based guys in there in their best slots. Messing around with Adams as a RB is total nonsense, considering the one “bumping” him into that position is an overage Bradley or a mediocre MLS level player such as Trapp. Dump Trapp put Adams in mid and get another RB.
Sargent’s exclusion is odd. Just throwing it out there…… when does Bremen’s preseason begin? Maybe GB thought it was in Sargent’s best interest to get a full preseason under his belt to establish himself in the rotation for Bremen.
altidore and zardes are better options at this point
Then why was Sargent even called in? He could be with the U-20s.
Let’s let the results talk to GB’s competence, but you can’t tell me we don’t have anyone better than Roldan or Trapp or Morris or Arriola. All 4 of them are second rate on their best days and shouldn’t be anywhere near this team.
I agree that they were terrible last night. But, who is better in our pool? You think a coach who’s reputation and job are at stake overlooks better talent?
I would have picked Boyd (the one who had a great season in the Germany 2nd division) over Morris, for example. Or Acosta (is he injured?) > Arriola, but just my 2 cents.
Wait. Which Boyd are you talking about?
Pretty disturbing trend starting to emerge about who are Berhalter’s favorites. Ream has no business on the national team, and he is likely going to be a starter! Trapp is a marginal player at best but also is looking like he is high on the pecking order. Sacrificing playing a champion’s league midfielder out of position because you have a gimmicky system that is weak against teams that can counter effectively (like any decent National team) is a huge mistake. I’ll eat these words if we win the Gold Cup, but it’s more likely ream give’s away 2 plus goals in the semi costing us even a chance.
Even if we win the GC you are still right. Remember that time we won the GC and the new manager had gone undefeated as manager in his first 10 matches only to then missed WC qualification? You’re still right even if we win GC.
So Sargent isn’t included on the U-20 squad, and then not included in the Gold Cup roster? WTF?
yeah, that’s just poor planning. If GB thought Sargent was on the fence to make the GC roster, then he should have let Tab have him for the U20. It’s a waste of a summer for a kid in need of playing time.
agree, I never thought he was gonna be part of the GC team, always had jozy, zardes and wooten ahead of him. Don’t know why he wasn ton the u-20s, but hey we found a new prospect in soto.
Yeah, that’s just poor planing. If GB thought Sargent was on the fence to make the GC roster, then he should have just let Tab have him for the U20 team. This is a wasted summer for a kid in desperate need of playing time.
Exactly, Soto is obviously doing great for U20’s but its gonna be a real head scratcher if he goes down or is sat due to card accumulation later in this tourney and we dont have Sergent there. This seems really odd I was under the impreasion that if hes not with u20s hes a lock to sit and learn and pick up garbage mins at GC. Not be sent home
What a joke this has become, its bad that this coach has a plan that makes no sense and wants to over think everything and put together this big picture. Why bring sargent in and cut him instead of getting starts with the u20s. This man had basically a year to evaluate this team before he got the job he knew he had and he has turned it to sh!t. I couldn’t stand Arena but this guys ego might be worse. It doesn’t matter if they win the gold cup or not there is no progression
I get your point of view and was surprised about Sargent myself.
I think Berhalter gave Josh a shot. He didnt win the spot.
Puts one away last night, I’d feel differently. Jozy and Zardes have that target forward spot.
Unfortunately, Sargent doesnt beat out either one at the moment.
I understand your point about the u20s but we also have to think of it as player progression and where Josh is at. I think he progressed from the u20s and not sure how playing in a youth tourney would help him right now. Could say that about Weah but I actually think Sargent is a more mature player right now.
He started off hot with Werder but then faded onto the bench.
Silver lining is that now he can solely focus on the upcoming club season and win a starting or super sub role there.
Your point about Berhalter overthinking it, we’ll see.
Honestly, I’d take overthinking the details over the hippy approach of Jurgen!
On paper, I can see where he is coming from with his selections.
Building a team for a tournament.
for example, seeing Lewis listed and not Sargent is a head scratcher. But Lewis brings a “Yedlin in ’14” kind of spark off the bench.
And Gonzo, would much rather see CCV there but I get why you have Gonzo. Big man on set pieces and a vet within that backline. Do I want to see Gonzo play?
Against Guyana, sure. haha
I’m personally relieved that Robinson got the red tag in his locker.
Don’t care for Lovitz but he is a LB. Would much rather see a Lovitz have a quiet game than a Robinson dribble into defenders and get caught on counter.
We’ll see!
