SBISoccer.com

Rapids shock LAFC for key win at home

Rapids shock LAFC for key win at home

Featured

Rapids shock LAFC for key win at home

By 2 minutes ago

By: |

The Colorado Rapids pulled off the result of the weekend at the hands of Major League Soccer’s league leaders.

Conor Casey’s bunch handed LAFC their second loss of 2019 with a 1-0 win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The win also extended the Rapids’ current unbeaten run to seven matches.

After a scoreless first-half, the Rapids broke the deadlock from a corner kick. Danny Wilson headed home Jack Price’s cross to hand the hosts a lead in the 49th-minute.

Diego Rossi and Rodolfo Zelaya each had shots saved by Tim Howard while Rossi eventually had a second saved in stoppage time.

Despite owning the bulk of the possession, LAFC lacked the cutting edge in front of goal to lose their first match since April 17th.

The win boosts the Rapids to 10th in the West while LAFC remains atop the Western Conference.

Man of the Match

Wilson recorded the winning goal and was also strong defensively on the evening. He win nine duels, one tackle, seven headers, and made three interceptions.

Moment of the Match

Rossi had the last chance to earn LAFC a point but was unable to beat Howard.

Match to Forget

Carlos Vela failed to record a shot on target in the loss, an unusual sight.

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home