SBISoccer.com

Report: Johannsson linked with move to Sounders

Report: Johannsson linked with move to Sounders

Americans Abroad

Report: Johannsson linked with move to Sounders

By 14 minutes ago

By: |

Aron Johannsson is reportedly being linked to Major League Soccer, as his contract with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen is running out.

According to German outlet Deich Stube, Johannsson has been linked with the Seattle Sounders. Johannsson’s arrival would be a needed acquisition for the Sounders, who lost forward Will Bruin for the remainder of the 2019 MLS season with a knee injury.

The club is also without strikers Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz who are both on international duty with the U.S.A. and Peru respectively.

Johannsson, 28, joined Werder Bremen from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2015. Injuries have plagued Johannsson’s career as the forward has only made 28 appearances for Bremen in four years. He’s scored five goals and registered one assist in that time.

He’s also spent time with Danish outfit AGF Aarhus and Icelandic side Fjolnir. His best spell domestically came in 2013-14 with Alkmaar, where he scored 17 goals in 11 appearances.

Johannsson has also won 19 caps with the USMNT, scoring four goals and appearing in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The Seattle Sounders return to MLS play on Saturday against Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps.

 

 

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

7hr

The U.S. Women’s National Team will take on Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 on Monday headlining the tournaments action. Sweden’s match with Canada will follow the aforementioned game (…)

More SBI
Home