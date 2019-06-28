Report: Lille acquires USMNT forward Timothy Weah from PSG

Timothy Weah is reportedly on his way from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille on a permanent move.

According to RMC Sport, the two teams have agreed on a €10 million deal. PSG will also receive a percentage from Lille should Weah be sold in the future.

Weah had reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with Lille earlier in the week and will have a medical on Saturday.

The 19-year-old forward has made only six combined appearances for PSG since 2017, scoring two goals. He also appeared twice for the Ligue 1 giants in the 2018 International Champions Cup.

Weah is coming off a loan spell with Scottish Premier League side Celtic this season, scoring four goals and adding one assist in 17 appearances. He won the Scottish league title with the Glasgow side and also helped them reach the FA Cup Final.

Son of Liberian president George, Weah also scored two goals and added two assists in five appearances for the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team at this summer’s U-20 World Cup in Poland. He has also won eight caps with the USMNT, but none yet under new head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Lille finished as runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1 last season, but did earn a spot in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage.