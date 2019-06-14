Report: Motherwell in talks with Nottingham Forest over Ariyibi

Scottish Premier League side Motherwell FC are now reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over Gboly Ariyibi.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed on social media that the club are trying to extend Ariyibi’s stay at Fir Park. The 24-year-old winger spent the second-half of this past season with Motherwell, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 17 appearances.

We’d love to bring him back for sure. We’re in constant contact with Notts Forest about trying to see if we can work something out. There are various nuances that don’t make it simple, but we’ll be as patient as we can be. — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) June 13, 2019

Ariyibi joined Nottingham Forest from Chesterfield for roughly £500,000 in 2017, but has yet to make a single appearance for the English second-tier side. He’s spent time on-loan with MK Dons and Northampton Town, scoring three goals in 34 combined appearances.

Motherwell head coach Stephen Robinson expressed his interest for Ariyibi back in May.

The American-born Ariyibi has featured for the U.S. U-20 and U-23 Men’s National Teams in the past but has yet to earn a call-up to the senior team.

Motherwell finished in eighth place in the SPFL, posting a 15-17-6 record.