Report: Motherwell in talks with Nottingham Forest over Ariyibi

Scottish Premier League side Motherwell FC are now reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over Gboly Ariyibi.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed on social media that the club are trying to extend Ariyibi’s stay at Fir Park. The 24-year-old winger spent the second-half of this past season with Motherwell, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 17 appearances.

Ariyibi joined Nottingham Forest from Chesterfield for roughly £500,000 in 2017, but has yet to make a single appearance for the English second-tier side. He’s spent time on-loan with MK Dons and Northampton Town, scoring three goals in 34 combined appearances.

Motherwell head coach Stephen Robinson expressed his interest for Ariyibi back in May.

The American-born Ariyibi has featured for the U.S. U-20 and U-23 Men’s National Teams in the past but has yet to earn a call-up to the senior team.

Motherwell finished in eighth place in the SPFL, posting a 15-17-6 record.

  • Anon

    Motherwell are in the process of selling their best player for 3 million pounds to Celtic so this may happen.

    • Yevgeniy

      Wow! What exactly is this based on?
      Roldan is a more impactful player in a better league at the moment

