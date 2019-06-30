Report: PSV makes bid for U.S. U-20 defender Gloster

U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team defender Chris Gloster is reportedly being targeted by Dutch giants PSV.

According to ESPN, PSV have made a bid to German second-tier side Hannover for Gloster. The bid was submitted on Friday and Gloster has met with Hannover manager Mirko Slomka to inform him of his interest to join the club, according to the report.

Gloster, 18, has yet to crack Hannover’s senior squad but spent most of last season with Hannover II. He made 20 appearances between Hannover II and the U-19 squad, registering three assists. His current contract expires in June 2020.

He is also coming off a strong showing with the U.S. U-20’s at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. Gloster helped Tab Ramos’ side advance to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Ecuador.

Should Gloster move to the Eredivisie, he will join former U.S. youth international Desevio Payne who recently signed with FC Emmen.

Hannover was relegated to the 2. Bundesliga in 2018-19 after finishing 17th in the 18-team league.