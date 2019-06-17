Report: Sabbi likely to leave Hobro this summer

Emmanuel Sabbi’s time with Danish Superliagen side Hobro could reportedly come to an end this summer.

According to European outlet Bold, the 21-year-old Sabbi is hoping for a move away from the club this summer. Hobro chairman Lars Kuhnel doesn’t realistically see the team holding onto Sabbi either, with both Danish and European clubs interested in him.

“My hope is that Hobro will agree with another club,” Sabbi told Bold. “The time is certainly the right one for me to try something new.

“I hope Hobro will get a bid, they will be happy with and let me switch to a good club that likes me as a type.”

Sabbi’s numbers increased in 2018-19, scoring eight goals including three in the Danish relegation playoffs. He made 31 appearances in all competitions while also adding three assists.

He was one of Hobro’s top performers, helping them remain in the Danish top-flight for next season. Sabbi has made two appearances for the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team but has yet to crack Gregg Berhalter’s senior squad.

“Right now I just hope to have the opportunity to play at as high a level as possible,” Sabbi said. “If a large Danish club turns, it will be something I want to think about. I can do nothing but wait to see if Hobro agrees with another club. We must see what happens.”

Should Sabbi depart Hobro this summer, it will leave the club with one American, midfielder Christian Cappis on its roster heading into the preseason.