Report: Steffen to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on-loan from Manchester City

Zack Steffen’s Manchester City debut will reportedly have to wait.
According to the Athletic, Steffen will join Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf on-loan from the English Premier League Champions. Steffen was acquired by Manchester City for $10 million from the Columbus Crew, but spent the first-half of the 2019 MLS season back in Columbus.
Dusseldorf gained promotion to the German Bundesliga this past season and finished 10th in 2018-19. Steffen will join former USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales in Dusseldorf, as the team aims for a higher finish in the upcoming season.
Steffen would’ve faced stiff competition at Manchester City with Brazilian No. 2 Ederson Moraes and former Barcelona starter Claudio Bravo currently under contract.
The 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is currently in Annapolis with the U.S. Men’s National Team for a June 5th friendly against Jamaica at Audi Field.
Following Wednesday’s match against the Reggae Boyz, the USMNT will conclude its June friendly schedule in Cincinnati on June 9th. Steffen and his team will open group stage play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup on June 18th against Guyana.
So they didn’t even give him a chance to compete for a starting spot but assumed he wasn’t good enough to beat the current GKs?
Why is Morales a former USMNT player? Has he retired from international duty?
Latest episode in how Big Club signings have to be taken with a grain of salt. “Oh wow he’ll be playing in the EPL competing for time at keeper with the champions.” Except, not, no more than the others they have signed before. Bunch of games where he squeezed out other keepers we needed to look at, to chase a work permit he won’t need. And in reality back in Germany 3 notches up from the team (Freiburg) where he started. If there is a positive Fortuna looks like an injury mess at keeper who could in fact use a #1. But then he’s not actually their asset. For snobs some people are surprisingly gullible about how those kinds of big clubs actually operate.
