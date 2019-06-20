Report: Wooten finalizing deal to join Union

Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference leaders are reportedly set to add an in-form striker to the mix.

According to ProSoccerUSA, the Union are finalizing a deal to sign Sandhausen striker Andrew Wooten. Wooten, 29, will see his contract with the 2. Bundesliga side expire on June 30th.

Sandhausen confirmed Wooten’s departure to MLS on social media Thursday morning.

Träume sind da, um gelebt zu werden! Alles erdenklich Gute und viel Erfolg in der @MLS, Andrew #Wooten! 🍀🇺🇸 Für immer einer von uns! 💪🖤⚪

___________#SVS1916 pic.twitter.com/UDSs5wsPrE — SV Sandhausen 1916 e.V. (@SV_Sandhausen) June 20, 2019

Wooten is coming off a 17-goal haul with Sandhausen this past season, helping the team fight off relegation. He has also appeared for FC Kaiserslautern, FSV Frankfurt, and Wormatia Worms during his professional career.

Born in Bamberg, Germany, Wooten has also won one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team and expressed his interest to play in MLS earlier this month. He’d also been linked with the Chicago Fire.

Wooten’s arrival to the Union would give Jim Curtin another option in attack as the team tries to hold onto top spot. The Union return to MLS play on June 26th against the New England Revolution.