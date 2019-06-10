Report: Yarbrough could be on move from Club Leon

William Yarbrough may be on his way out of Club Leon this summer.

According to ESPN, Club Leon president Jesus Martinez believes it will be tough for both Yarbrough and Rodolfo Cota to stay on board. Martinez felt that both could be No. 1 keepers.

“Se ve complicado que sigan los dos (Yarbrough y Rodolfo Cota)” Jesús Martínez Jr. acepta que en León analizan desprenderse de uno de sus porteros… #SemanaDelFut ⚽️ #RAFM pic.twitter.com/DVq64ltiKc — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 10, 2019

Yarbrough, 30, joined the Liga MX side in 2013 and has since made 159 combined appearances for the club. He’s also spent time with Tampico Madero and Titanes Tulanicingo on-loan, totaling 59 appearances between both.

Cota earned most of the starts this past campaign, as Yarbrough only made four league appearances. His last came on Nov. 10th, 2018 in a 1-0 loss to Guadalajara.

Born in Mexico, Yarbrough has made won three caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team. He came off the bench in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in 2015 before also appearing against Mexico in a 2-0 friendly win.

His third and final cap came in 2016 as the USMNT tied New Zealand 1-1.