Reports: Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor all interested in Boyd

A trio of Turkish Super Lig clubs are reportedly interested in the latest U.S. Men’s National Team newcomer.

According to Goal, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Trabzonspor are all interested in acquiring winger Tyler Boyd. Boyd, 24, is currently under contract with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo has also reported that Besiktas has offered Vitoria €2 million for Boyd, but the club has yet to make a decision.

Boyd spent the second-half of the 2018-19 season in Turkey with Ankaragucu, scoring six goals and adding four assists in 14 appearances. His arrival helped spark the club to a 13th-place finish, three points clear of the relegation zone.

He made a one-time switch to the U.S. from New Zealand back in May and is coming off a two-goal performance in the USMNT’s 4-0 Gold Cup win over Guyana.

He made his debut for Vitoria back in in 2015, but has only totaled 10 appearances since. Boyd has also appeared for Tondela, Wellington Phoenix, and Waikato FC.

Besiktas finished third in the Super Lig last campaign while Trabzonspor finished two points behind in fourth. Fenerbahce missed out on European qualification as they ended the campaign in sixth place.