SBI QOTD: What did you think of the USWNT's lopsided win?

The U.S. Women’s National Team kicked off group stage play at the 2019 FIFA World Cup with a bang.
Jill Ellis’ side rolled to a 13-0 victory over Thailand in Reims on Tuesday, scoring 10 goals after the halftime interval. The win was the largest-ever in the history of the World Cup which also saw striker Alex Morgan score five goals herself.
The USWNT showed no mercy in the triumph, causing many fans to question whether or not the 10 second-half goals was needed. Thailand was held to two shots on goal in the match and only 28% possession, while the USWNT recorded 40 shots in total.
Now headed into a Matchday 2 contest with Chile on Sunday, it will be intriguing to see if the team gives some starters a break or not. A win over the South American side will most-likely clinch the U.S. a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.
With the result over, SBI wants to know what did you think of the 13-0 win? Could the team have relaxed in the second-half and called off the dogs?
Abby Wambach made the argument on twitter that these ladies work really hard to get to the world cup and to score a goal. Any form of celebration is okay because of that. Yes, I agree. they worked extremely hard to get to that point, however do they need to celebrate some much after the 8th goal? Score all the goals you want, but don’t be like Rampino kicking her legs around. I just don’t think you need to show up your opponents.
Another thing on twitter made it a gender debate. Yes, I would have this issue with the celebration if any men’s where to win 13-0.
It sucks for Thailand, cuz everyone else in the group is gonna try to get more than 10 goals on them due to the goal differential. Funny how the US women comforted the crying Thailand women. “It’s okay, keep you heads up. The butt whooping could have been way worse. good luck next game.”
I don’t tell my U9 kids to stop playing, but I give my other kids a chance to move up. If they score, they score.
I’m fine with the scoreline, but the celebrations went too far, particularly Rapinoe who was embarrassing. The vets should know better and this has nothing to do with it being woman. In fact, if it were a men playing (or perhaps if they were playing a Latin American team), they would likely be receiving some nasty studs up tackle after the 8th goal big celebrations.
Sorry, but if I’m playing in the pinnacle event of the sport I’ve been playing my whole life and working my ass off to get there, you can bet if I score I’m celebrating — no matter the scoreline.
Thailand took their lumps without complaining, and the US players rightly consoled them after the final whistle. Not sure why so many babies around the US and Canada feel the need to unload their outrage cannons.
It’s the World Cup. Winning requires ruthlessness. Thailand knew that when they stepped on the field, as should anyone else playing in this tournament.
Yeah, the play & goals were fine. The celebrating like they’d just won the World Cup had me rolling my eyes. Pugh and, I believe, Mewis were making their World Cup debuts so I can understand them celebrating, but the veterans dancing and going nuts was just… bleh… Act like you’ve been there before. Reminded me of the montage at the beginning of BASEketball.
