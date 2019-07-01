SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic continued to make an impact for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Chelsea man registered the game-winning assist on Sunday in the USMNT’s 1-0 quarterfinal win over Curacao in Philadelphia.

Pulisic was strong on the ball and showed great class as he crossed in on Weston McKennie’s opening goal. It was pinpoint accuracy towards the back post which allowed his teammate to score his second-career international goal.

The 20-year-old also had a good look in the second-minute but was denied by Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room. After halftime, Pulisic tested his luck again but missed just wide of the left post.

In a match which Curacao gave everything they had against the USMNT, Pulisic was one of few players who did well on the night.

Pulisic beat McKennie, Michael Bradley, and Tim Ream for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Pulisic’s performance? Do you think he is the best attacking midfielder in the Gold Cup? How much more do you think he will contribute for the USMNT this summer?

Share your thoughts below.