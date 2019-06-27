SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Jozy Altidore

Jozy Altidore played the hero on Wednesday night as the U.S. Men’s National Team finished group stage play perfect with a 1-0 win over Panama.

The veteran striker scored his 42nd-career international goal for the USMNT, scoring on a bicycle kick after the hour mark. Altidore was able to hold off several Panamanian defenders before hitting a shot into the back of the net for his first goal of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Not only was Altidore a handful against Panama’s centerbacks, but he had the best looks towards goal. He missed a shot early in the first-half, but did force Jose Calderon into a strong save from point-blank range.

Altidore’s effort was rewarded with his fourth-career goal against Panama which proved to be the difference in Kansas City. Up next for Altidore and Co. is a date with Curacao in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Altidore beat out Matt Miazga, Reggie Cannon, and Cristian Roldan for the honor.

What did you think of Altidore’s performance? Who else did you think was worthy of the honor? Can you see Altidore continuing to start as the tournament goes on or is he better off the bench?

Share your thoughts below.