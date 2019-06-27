SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Jozy Altidore

Jozy Altidore played the hero on Wednesday night as the U.S. Men’s National Team finished group stage play perfect with a 1-0 win over Panama.
The veteran striker scored his 42nd-career international goal for the USMNT, scoring on a bicycle kick after the hour mark. Altidore was able to hold off several Panamanian defenders before hitting a shot into the back of the net for his first goal of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Not only was Altidore a handful against Panama’s centerbacks, but he had the best looks towards goal. He missed a shot early in the first-half, but did force Jose Calderon into a strong save from point-blank range.
Altidore’s effort was rewarded with his fourth-career goal against Panama which proved to be the difference in Kansas City. Up next for Altidore and Co. is a date with Curacao in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Altidore beat out Matt Miazga, Reggie Cannon, and Cristian Roldan for the honor.
What did you think of Altidore’s performance? Who else did you think was worthy of the honor? Can you see Altidore continuing to start as the tournament goes on or is he better off the bench?
Share your thoughts below.
I remember a few years ago people claiming jozy to be washed up and useless.
Cheers to those people.
Have you been in hiding? Been a while, glad to see you back. As for Jozy, he’s always had his detractors from the very first. He has been called lazy, inept, can’t score, only scores in meaningless games, and so on. They look at his failures, on two of the worst teams ever in the EPL, and ignore his successes in Holland where the Eredivisie is still certainly better than MLS or Liga MX. Ajax almost made the UEFA CL final this year.
agree with this Gary. I remember Jozy’s holdup play back in his EPL days, on those terrible teams, and making that case. nice to agree with you. the real tests start now of course, I think Gyasi has the spot with Jozy off the bench in the game changer role. Gyasi has shown well helping connect and dropping into the spaces above the D CBs too
I only comment when jozy scores…😉🤪
Miazga was motm in my opinion
I’m sure all the talk will be about Jozy’s goal, but what I liked most was his hold up play and his short passing. Whether he starts or Zardes, if I were coach, would depend on the opponent. I think Jozy may be better in a closed game against CB’s who are not so physical and he can take the ball in traffic and then pass off to wingers or midfielders arriving late.
You have a very low opinion of other USMNT fans if you think all the talk will be about the goal! As you said, Jozy continues to show his value in dropping into the holes and spreading the ball. Better than Roldan by a mile at that job (which isn’t his job he just does it better anyway)
Well, it wasn’t exactly an ordinary goal and I can’t remember the last time a USMNT player scored on a bicycle kick. Can you or anyone? Now I’m curious since I can’t think of any.
Come to think of it that’s a great trivia question and I don’t have an answer….Any takers here on USMNT bicycle kick goals??
I remember Marcelo Balboa just missing one https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yXi8n8L1Ww
I actually thought Cannon but maybe that’s just because of expectations. You expect Jozy to get one in against Panama’s mostly reserve side. Cannon was very dangerous especially in the first half everything was coming down his side.
I like jozy altidore…. lol
Good to see you commenting tonight.
