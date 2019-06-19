SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd’s first competitive start for the U.S. Men’s National Team could not have gone much better.
The recent addition to Gregg Berhalter’s squad scored his first two career international goals in the USMNT’s 4-0 Gold Cup win over Guyana, while also having numerous positive moments as well at Allianz Field.
Boyd’s ability to get after defenders was on display early as he made some positive runs behind the Guyana backline. He may have missed two shots in the first-half, but was not shy of testing his luck in front of goal.
His goal was a clinical one after halftime, stroking a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner. Boyd’s night was not done there as he crossed a ball to the back post for Paul Arriola who missed just wide of goal.
The winger added his second of the night at the top of the penalty box, beating Axel Clarke to the top-right corner.
Boyd’s addition to this roster adds another valuable weapon in the attack as the team now prepares for Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday.
Boyd beat out Paul Arriola, Weston McKennie, and Michael Bradley for Man of the Match honors.
What did you think of Boyd’s performance? Can he continues to win a starting spot in Berhalter’s starting XI? What do you expect out of Boyd in the upcoming group stage matches?
Share your thoughts below.
Boyd beat out Michael Bradley? Michael Bradley? How are you all in the media still pushing this agenda. Michael Bradley sucked. And sucked really hard (remember when Guyana countered and two guys ran right past Bradley while McKennie had to sprint from the opposite side of the field to break up the play while Bradley stood and watched, yeah, that guy). Please don’t mention him in the same sentence as Boyd or Arriola. I thought MOTM was tied between those two since technically Arriola hit the shot that went off Zardes and Boyd’s second shot also was deflected into the goal. Both Arriola and Boyd were like mirror images in this game.
LikeLike
Very encouraging. Boyd showed he can hit a dead ball previously and showed he can shoot and make good decisions and hit dangerous balls in space. I’d give an honorable mention to Arriola as well…. very confident performance with some excellent control touches on wide balls.
LikeLike