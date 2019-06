FIFA Women's World Cup, Gold Cup headline this Weekend's Soccer on TV

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues this weekend with the USWNT facing off against Chile on Sunday. Other matches include England’s match with Argentina on Friday as well as Saturday’s meeting between Canada and New Zealand.

The Copa America will open on Friday with Brazil hosting Bolivia. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will meet with Colombia on Saturday, while Sunday’s biggest match features Uruguay and Ecuador.

CONCACAF’s Gold Cup is also set to begin this weekend with Saturday marking the start. Mexico will play Cuba on the day the tournament opens prior to Costa Rica’s match against Nicaragua.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is set to wrap up with Ukraine and Korea Republic ready to play their part in an exciting final. The third-place game featuring Italy and Ecuador will take place on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

9 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Japan vs Scotland

12 p.m. – FOX Network – Jamaica vs Italy

3 p.m. – FOX Network – England vs Argentina

Copa America

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brazil vs Bolivia

FIFA U-20 World Cup

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Italy U20 vs Ecuador U20

Saturday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

9 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Netherlands vs Cameroon

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Canada vs New Zealand

Copa America

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Venezuela vs Peru

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Argentina vs Colombia

CONCACAF Gold Cup

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Canada vs Martinique

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mexico vs Cuba

FIFA U-20 World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Ukraine U20 vs Korea Republic U20

Segunda Division

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Málaga vs Deportivo La Coruña

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs Swope Park Rangers

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Memphis 901 FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Birmingham Legion FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United FC vs Indy Eleven

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel FC vs Saint Louis FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold FC vs Tacoma Defiance

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs San Antonio FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising FC vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 FC vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights FC vs New Mexico United

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs Lansing Ignite FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta FC vs Orlando City B

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs FC Tucson

Sunday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

9 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sweden vs Thailand

12 p.m. – FOX Network – USA vs Chile

Copa America

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Paraguay vs Qatar

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Uruguay vs Ecuador

CONCACAF Gold Cup

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Haiti vs Bermuda

8:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Costa Rica vs Nicaragua

Segunda Division

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Albacete vs Mallorca

USL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Louisville City FC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Nashville SC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs Fresno FC