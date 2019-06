This Week's Soccer on TV

The U.S. Women’s National Team will take on Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 on Monday headlining the tournaments action. Sweden’s match with Canada will follow the aforementioned game concluding Monday’s action.

Copa America will round off group play with two matches on Monday. Chile and Uruguay will face off in one match while Ecuador and Japan meet in the other.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage will also conclude this week with many teams fighting for a place in the knockout phase. USA will meet Panama on Wednesday with each nation hoping to win the group. Jamaica and Haiti have the same scenario with their match taking place on Monday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Monday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Spain vs USA

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sweden vs Canada

Copa America

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chile vs Uruguay

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ecuador vs Japan

CONCACAF Gold Cup

6:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Bermuda vs Nicaragua

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Haiti vs Costa Rica

Africa Cup of Nations

10:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Côte d’Ivoire vs South Africa

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Tunisia vs Angola

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Mali vs Mauritania

UEFA Euro U-21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Croatia U21 vs England U21

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – France U21 vs Romania U21

Tuesday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Italy vs China

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Netherlands vs Japan

CONCACAF Gold Cup

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Jamaica vs Curaçao

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Honduras vs El Salvador

Africa Cup of Nations

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Ghana vs Benin

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas SC vs FC Tucson

Wednesday

CONCACAF Gold Cup

6:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Panama vs USA

Africa Cup of Nations

10:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Nigeria vs Guinea

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Uganda vs Zimbabwe

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Egypt vs Congo DR

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs Portland Timbers

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs Orlando City SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Atlanta United

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Birmingham Legion FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls II

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

Thursday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

3 p.m. – FOX Network – Norway vs England

Copa America

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brazil vs TBD

Africa Cup of Nations

10:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Madagascar vs Burundi

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Senegal vs Algeria

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Kenya vs Tanzania