UEFA Nations League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Nations League semifinal matches are set to take place this week. Portugal and Switzerland are set to meet on Wednesday while the Netherlands match with England follows on Thursday.
The U-20 FIFA World Cup competition is also advancing with Round of 16 matches set to take place this week. France’s match with USA headlines the action while Argentina and Mali will also draw attention.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:
Monday
FIFA U-20 World Cup
11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Uruguay U20 vs Ecuador U20
11:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Ukraine U20 vs Panama U20
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Senegal U20 vs Nigeria U20
Tuesday
FIFA U-20 World Cup
11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Japan U20 vs Korea Republic U20
11:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – France U20 vs USA U20
2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Argentina U20 vs Mali U20
Copa do Brasil
8:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Flamengo vs Corinthians
Wednesday
UEFA Nations League
2:45 p.m. – ESPN2 – Portugal vs Switzerland
International Friendlies
7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – USA vs Jamaica
8:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Brazil vs Qatar
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Mexico vs Venezuela
Major League Soccer
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs Seattle Sounders FC
Copa Do Brasil
6:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Cruzeiro vs Fluminense
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Loudoun United
9 p.m. – ESPNEWS, WatchESPN- New Mexico United FC vs OKC Energy FC
Thursday
UEFA Nations League
2:45 p.m. – ESPN2 – Netherlands vs England
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati
FoxSoccer+ ?!? How is the US game not on FS1 or FS2?!?
