Union sign German-American forward Andrew Wooten

Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference leaders have added an in-form striker to their roster.

The Philadelphia Union announced on Thursday night they’ve signed Andrew Wooten from 2. Bundesliga side Sandhausen with the use of Targeted Allocation Money. Wooten, 29, will be added to the active roster on July 9th when the Secondary Transfer Window opens.

“We are delighted to complete this signing and we’d like to officially welcome Andrew to the Union,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said. “He is a strong forward who had interest from many teams around the world, so to have him choose Philadelphia as the next step in his career is a tremendous compliment.”

“We are looking forward to integrating Andrew as quickly as possible and having him ready to play as soon as he is eligible following the opening of the transfer window.”

Sandhausen confirmed Wooten’s departure to MLS on social media Thursday morning.

Träume sind da, um gelebt zu werden! Alles erdenklich Gute und viel Erfolg in der @MLS, Andrew #Wooten! 🍀🇺🇸 Für immer einer von uns! 💪🖤⚪

___________#SVS1916 pic.twitter.com/UDSs5wsPrE — SV Sandhausen 1916 e.V. (@SV_Sandhausen) June 20, 2019

Wooten is coming off a 17-goal haul with Sandhausen this past season, helping the team fight off relegation. He has also appeared for FC Kaiserslautern, FSV Frankfurt, and Wormatia Worms during his professional career.

Born in Bamberg, Germany, Wooten has also won one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team and expressed his interest to play in MLS earlier this month. He’d also been linked with the Chicago Fire.

Wooten’s arrival to the Union gives Jim Curtin another option in attack as the team tries to hold onto top spot and make a deep run during playoff time. The Union return to MLS play on June 26th against the New England Revolution.