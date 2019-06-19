USMNT blanks Guyana to open Gold Cup with win

The U.S. Men’s National Team showed its quality on Tuesday night to pick up its first three points of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. It may not have been the prettiest performance early, but Gregg Berhalter got his first tournament win as USMNT head coach.
Tyler Boyd scored his first two goals for the USMNT, while Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes also scored in a 4-0 win over Guyana at Allianz Field. Arriola also added two assists in addition to one apiece for Weston McKennie and captain Michael Bradley.
After being frustrated by Guyana, the USMNT broke the deadlock in the 28th-minute. Weston McKennie slid a pass to the streaking Arriola who curled an effort into the right-corner for the opening goal.
It was Arriola’s fourth career goal for the USMNT.
Boyd continued an impressive first-half in his first competitive start, playing a great long pass to Arriola. After some passes inside of the box, Zardes fed Boyd who missed just wide of goal for the second time on the night.
Nick Lima was set up nicely to double the USMNT’s first-half lead but Akel Clarke punched the right-back’s attempt away before halftime.
Boyd added to the USMNT’s lead in the 51st-minute thanks to a great over-the-top ball from Michael Bradley. After controlling the pass, Boyd hit a low strike into the bottom-left corner for his first goal as a member of the USMNT.
The goal was also the 1000th in the history of the USMNT in its 700th-career match.
Zardes tallied the USMNT’s third of the night in the 56th-minute, benefitting from great positioning in the box. Arriola’s wicked shot hit Zardes in the face and found the back of the net.
Boyd’s cross to the back post a minute later was set up perfectly for Arriola to score his second of the night. However, the D.C. United man headed into the side netting after racing onto the winger’s cross.
Zack Steffen made his lone save in the 69th-minute, punching away Keanu Marsh-Brown’s effort.
The lone negative for the USMNT was McKennie’s departure midway through the second-half. After going for a header, McKennie reached for his hamstring and eventually was replaced by Djordje Mihailovic.
Boyd smashed in his second of the night in the 81st-minute, rifling a shot past Clarke.
The USMNT sits atop Group D on goal-differential and next takes on winless Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday in Cleveland. Guyana faces Panama on the same day.
There was no RB tucking in and help out the 6, Lima stayed out wide & got up & down the pitch, 2nite, in a 4-1-4-1. Every match except for halftime Jamaica, you can see this happening. That’s what people mean by Berhalters’ system – 3-2-4-1. The RB/Hybrid position doesn’t crisscross with the RW, unlike what we saw, this evening. Nothing confusing about it. Why have Tyler Adams, play THAT position, is what most of us were asking. Tyler Boyd got 2 goals, but also played very similar in his first match, corners & crosses were on point!
I’d throw in a kudos to Guyana as well. They were well coached and brought a lot more to the table than I expected. Hardly the worst team I’ve seen in years watching the Gold Cup. Hope they get a point (or a goal or two) out of their efforts.
I will keep my opinion to myself until we face Panama and TT. I knew we were going to go into automatic cruise and win this game. Hopefully Boyd will prove me wrong. Jozy needs to get minutes over Zardes.
Looking back, I was a bit harsh on Arriola. He played well, but his crosses could be better. He overshoot them too many times, not that there were open runners. Agree with what Gary and French said. It was better, but it was a weak team. There were enough trifling signs there, defensive breakdowns, lack of control of the middle of the field that are still issues and will be punished by a better team. This type of display should be enough against T&T, but not for Panama let alone Mexico or Costa Rica.
Decent enough. Biggest area of concern going forward to me is what was happening in the middle third. Didn’t establish dominance through the middle at all… at times it looked like we didn’t have enough bodies there. But the wing play was excellent on both sides. Would like to see Jozy for Zardes.
Why did my comment (and Gary’s) disappear?
Pulisic showed he can beat people 1v1, but he needs to find ways to get the ball to teammates more effectively, I thought he was the least effective attacker in terms of combination play.. McKennie was the guy who consistently made good passes up front. Bradley served some great balls from deeper, but he needs to play less conservatively; he still tends to pass back to keep possession rather than taking a risk by turning. Arriola and Boyd made some great runs and were rewarded for it when Bradley or McKennie got the ball to them.
Not a bad performance, but certainly nothing special. The article says the US showed its quality. I didn’t see a lot. Everyone keeps talking about Berhalter’s system, but mostly I saw a lot of long passes for wingers to run on to and then make crosses. Most of the crosses were pretty bad. Occasionally you would see a defensive back go forward, but it wasn’t consistent. This was a lot like a US performance from 20 years ago. Boyd showed promise. How many more New Zealand-Americans can we tap into now?
We are fortunate that we opened with Guyana and not Panama. Hopefully this game allowed the team to shake off the last 2 results and get some glow going.
Excited to see how Boyd fits in going forward. Zardes didn’t help is case to continue starting. We lost the ball too many times down the middle, even against a tired Guyana team. That’s very troubling.
