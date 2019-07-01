USMNT hang on for quarterfinal win over Curacao

PHILADELPHIA — It wasn’t pretty, but the U.S. Men’s National Team got the job done in the City of Brotherly Love.
Gregg Berhalter’s side booked a rematch with Jamaica in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup after a slim 1-0 win over Curacao on Sunday night.
Weston McKennie scored his second-career international goal while Christian Pulisic registered his third assist of the tournament in the USMNT’s fourth-consecutive win since losing a pair of June friendlies.
Pulisic had a great effort to break the deadlock in the second-minute, but was denied by a fingertip save from Eloy Room.
The USMNT continued to own possession throughout the first-half, but continued to wait for a breakthrough. Pulisic missed an effort wide, while Curacao bunkered down and tried to defend their way to halftime.
Pulisic used his creative ability though in the 25th-minute to break the deadlock. After a couple of stepovers, the midfielder crossed a ball towards the back post allowing McKennie to head home his first goal of the tournament.
Curacao’s best first-half effort came in the 41st-minute as defender Darryl Lachman headed just over the crossbar on a corner-kick. Leandro Bacuna’s dangerous run won the corner, but the centerback could not put away a golden chance at an equalizer.
Pulisic created room for a shot in the 56th-minute, but it missed just wide of the left post.
Curacao’s Leandro Bacuna forced Zack Steffen into his best save of the night, punching over the midfielder’s shot in the 84th-minute which look destined for the top-left corner.
Steffen made three saves in total on the night to preserve his third clean sheet of the tournament.
The USMNT will face Jamaica on Wednesday in Nashville with the winner advancing to July 7th’s final against either Mexico/Haiti. It will be a rematch of the two sides who met earlier this month in friendly play at Audi Field, which the U.S. lost 1-0 to the Reggae Boyz.
Curacao came out like Peru or Ecuador. My ex girlfriend was from Curacao so I was hoping we would not lose.
At first I was thinking we really needed a sub in the last ten minutes. Then I thought about who I’d sub and I couldn’t think of one guy on the bench I was more comfortable with. No Holmes, Adams, even Lletget would have helped.
Jozy, the answer was Jozy. But yeah there is no midfiled replacements on this team. Djordjie not ready, Roldan mediocre, Trapp a worse version of OLD Bradley. Lets hope that us u20 team produces good pros
I thought about that but we had such terrible ball pressure and at least Zardes was trying. I do think Jozy finishes one of those chances late.
Roldan is thrash🚮 not mediocre😂
ZZZZZ, oops, dozed off there. Is the game over? I must admit that I had to miss the first half and recorded it. Is it worth watching? If it’s anything like the second half, then it isn’t. One thing is that the US players shouldn’t b e tired at all. In the second half they stood around a lot and occasionally jogged. I thought it was interesting that every time we had a free kick in the second half we went backward. Is that a new rule now? Why is it that a team like Curacao had less trouble breaking a press than we did? Was this worse than the loss to Venezuela even though we won today? In many ways it seemed like it. So many questions and so few good answers.
Team Statistics
🇺🇸———-VS———🇨🇼
10———–Shots———-15
3——-Shots on Target—-5
2————Corners———6
458—–Total Passes 493
85 %–Passing Accuracy-88 %
47.6 %—Possession–52.4 %
UNBELIEVABLE. A WIN THAT SEEMS LIKE A LOSS……What in heavens name did I just watch????? Curacao looking like THE SUPERIOR TEAM against the USMNT??? Wow
From the statistics and my eyeballs, they looked like they were superior to the US
From a point in time when we were once ranked #6 in the world and the team “walked with swagger” to barely hanging on to win against Curacao. You can’t make this up. Remember Project 2010 to win the World Cup by then? How far we have fallen.
MLS needs to impose foreigner restrictions; e.g., 3 foreigners per team, to gave US players more opportunities instead of developing other CONCACAF players at the expense of the American player.
Let’s be honest we were never #6 in the world even if the rankings said we were. Even ever being a top ten team is a stretch.
Watching that Mexico v CR match and the control, touch, quick passing and speed of play in that game then watching this match has me shitting my pants thinking about the Hex in two years. Spent the second half bunkered against the likes of Curaçao. Sure it’s the lost generation and a lack of talent. Do any of us still believe that garbage narrative we’ve been fed to explain our ongoing failure to compete? Curaçao? Jamaica? Venezuela? Feels like 2017.
Damn that was tough to watch, but as a long tims US fan Ive seen worse and at least Curacao looked good in what they did (a large part of that might be due to us). Anyone catch Landons point on how they pressed with three and we built out of back with three and when we struggled we NEVER altered this situation! I mean that was freaking embarrassing they looked like Bayern Munich under Pep building from the back compared to us.
The other big problem I had with this match other than the half effort everyone seemed to give to win the ball, was the use of subs. Is Jozy hurt? If he is why did we even bring him? The only thing I can guess is that hes in such bad shape that Berhalter didnt want to risk him having to play OT in this game, but again of were worried about him having to play 40-60 minutes than why the fuck is he here?
What the heck. The team plays like crap in the second half and one substitution. Not sure I like GB as a coach
J Zardes looked great against minnows but disappears against better competition. Rember before the Gold Cup virtually no scoring from Zardes
He is two years younger than Jozy with 25 fewer goals despite the fact that Jozy hasn’t played since the World Cup disaster.
I hope we see Jozy and Jordan Morris starting in the next game
USMNT is regressing…Pulisic aside, this side is unwatchable…steeped in mediocrity, with no end in sight.
At least Bradley keeps passing the ball backwards, the way he has been for the last 10 years…
