USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

The U.S. Men’s National Team got a much needed win over Trinidad and Tobago and they can thank Christian Pulisic for a large part of it.
The young USMNT midfielder helped set up three of the team’s five goals before scoring the fourth himself. His cross found Aaron Long’s head for the opener, another fell to Nick Lima for the assist on Gyasi Zardes’ first of the night, and it was his pass that set up Zardes’ second as well.
He also scored the USMNT’s fourth goal of the rout, helping set up a winner take all match in Group D against Panama on Wednesday night in Kansas City.
Also turning in high end performances were Gyasi Zardes, who was routinely in the right place at the right time in the second half, and Pail Arriola, who scored a goal and was a menace out wide all night.
What did you think of Pulisic’s performance in Cleveland? Who else stood out for you in the blowout?
Wow….Just wow. Finally a team THAT PLAYS FOR EACH OTHER!!!
Disagree. While he had a great second half, I felt like he was not effective until he assisted on Long’s first goal in the 41st minute. My vote would go to Tyler Boyd who, inexplicably, was the first substitution. He played with great poise and confidence, something that some of his teammates were lacking at the beginning of the game.
Boyd was very good (and I’d agree that Pulisic took a couple of dead balls that I really would’ve preferred to see Boyd take). But your arguments don’t resonate with me beyond that. Pulisic was pure legend the entire second half. Man of the match beyond doubt. And Boyd’s sub (Morris) was outstanding. It’s not a slight against Boyd, but that was a great substitution that caused T&T even greater disarray. Boyd will start again in the knockout rounds I have to believe, and I hope he is the free-kick taker.
