USMNT midfielder McKennie signs Schalke extension

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Weston McKennie has signed a contract extension with Bundesliga side Schalke.

The club announced on Sunday, that McKennie’s new deal will expire in 2024. McKennie was linked earlier this year with a possible move to Liverpool.

🇺🇸 He's here to stay 😍✍️@WMckennie has signed a contract extension until 2024! 🔵⚒️⚪ pic.twitter.com/HUL6TErIn8 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) June 30, 2019

“The decision was very easy for me, because I’ve constantly been able to enjoy the unbelievable support of our fans. The board have likewise always stood behind me. I’m looking forward to what the future holds,” McKennie said.

McKennie joined Schalke from the FC Dallas academy in 2016 and since has made 59 senior appearances in all competitions. He scored his first goal in European play against Lokomotiv Moscow in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

Schalke will be under new leadership this season with former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner taking over. Wagner, a former player with Schalke, also coached under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

McKennie is currently with the USMNT who face Curacao on Sunday in the final quarterfinal of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.