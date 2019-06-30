SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Curacao: Live Commentary

USMNT vs. Curacao: Live Commentary

Featured

USMNT vs. Curacao: Live Commentary

By 2 hours ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s goal of lifting the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup continues on Sunday as they take on Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field.

The first-ever meeting between the two sides comes as the final quarterfinal on Sunday with the winner facing either Jamaica/Panama this week.

A 1-0 win over Panama saw Gregg Berhalter make 11 changes to his starting XI, with Jozy Altidore scoring his 42nd-career international goal. Christian Pulisic, Gyasi Zardes, and Tyler Boyd all appeared off the bench, but should be rearing to go should all three be in the starting plans.

Curacao finished as Group C runners-up in their first-ever Gold Cup, taking points from both Jamaica and Honduras. Former Premier League players Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina are the marquee names on the squad and will be two players to watch.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

14 comments
  • Larry Henry Jr

    After a couple step overs, Pulisic fires a cross and McKennie heads it in. 1-0 25′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    U.S. trying to win possession back but Curacao doing a great job of holding onto the ball and if they lose it, they win it back quickly. 24′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Zimmerman was looking for a shot but instead crosses it back post towards Arriola. It was hit too hard and out for a goal kick. 20′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Walker Zimmerman plays a ball over the top and Boyd can only flick it to Room. 18′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Pulisic’s free kick goes over everyone and out for a Curacao throw-in. 10′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Cuco Martina holds off Pulisic well but eventually the ball goes out for a U.S. throw-in. 9′ #GoldCup2019 #USACHI

    Like

    Reply
  • bizzy


    ———————–(1)Steffen—————————-

    (2)Lima–(5)Zimmerman—(23)Long—-(13)Ream

    ———————–(4)Bradley—————————

    (21)Boyd—(8)McKennie—(10)Pulisic—-(7)Arriola

    ————————(9)Zardes—————————-

    Thank goodness…..🥱
    NOW LETS GO GET THE “W” 🥇 !!!!!

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home