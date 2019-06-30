USMNT vs. Curacao: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s goal of lifting the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup continues on Sunday as they take on Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field.
The first-ever meeting between the two sides comes as the final quarterfinal on Sunday with the winner facing either Jamaica/Panama this week.
A 1-0 win over Panama saw Gregg Berhalter make 11 changes to his starting XI, with Jozy Altidore scoring his 42nd-career international goal. Christian Pulisic, Gyasi Zardes, and Tyler Boyd all appeared off the bench, but should be rearing to go should all three be in the starting plans.
Curacao finished as Group C runners-up in their first-ever Gold Cup, taking points from both Jamaica and Honduras. Former Premier League players Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina are the marquee names on the squad and will be two players to watch.
The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.
Enjoy the match.
After a couple step overs, Pulisic fires a cross and McKennie heads it in. 1-0 25′
U.S. trying to win possession back but Curacao doing a great job of holding onto the ball and if they lose it, they win it back quickly. 24′
Zimmerman was looking for a shot but instead crosses it back post towards Arriola. It was hit too hard and out for a goal kick. 20′
Curacao looks to spring but Bradley shuts it down. 19′
Walker Zimmerman plays a ball over the top and Boyd can only flick it to Room. 18′
Elson Hooi sends a cross in but it flies over the goal. 14′
Pulisic’s free kick goes over everyone and out for a Curacao throw-in. 10′
Cuco Martina holds off Pulisic well but eventually the ball goes out for a U.S. throw-in. 9′ #GoldCup2019 #USACHI
Eloy Room with a great save on Pulisic to force a corner. 4′
Pulisic with a great run but not a good effort. Misses wide. 2′
Almost an early scare for the USMNT but Aaron Long is able to clear. 2′
And we’re off from Philly! 1′
Wth is Bradley and Boyd doing out position. Switch those two and I am fine.
–
———————–(1)Steffen—————————-
–
(2)Lima–(5)Zimmerman—(23)Long—-(13)Ream
–
———————–(4)Bradley—————————
–
(21)Boyd—(8)McKennie—(10)Pulisic—-(7)Arriola
–
————————(9)Zardes—————————-
–
Thank goodness…..🥱
NOW LETS GO GET THE “W” 🥇 !!!!!
