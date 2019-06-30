USMNT vs. Curacao: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s goal of lifting the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup continues on Sunday as they take on Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field.

The first-ever meeting between the two sides comes as the final quarterfinal on Sunday with the winner facing either Jamaica/Panama this week.

A 1-0 win over Panama saw Gregg Berhalter make 11 changes to his starting XI, with Jozy Altidore scoring his 42nd-career international goal. Christian Pulisic, Gyasi Zardes, and Tyler Boyd all appeared off the bench, but should be rearing to go should all three be in the starting plans.

Curacao finished as Group C runners-up in their first-ever Gold Cup, taking points from both Jamaica and Honduras. Former Premier League players Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina are the marquee names on the squad and will be two players to watch.

Seize the moment 👊💥 Your #USMNT Starting XI to take on 🇨🇼 in tonight's @GoldCup Knockout Round action! 🇺🇸 Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/gZPvLKHtqT pic.twitter.com/05zcoYDKEX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 30, 2019

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.