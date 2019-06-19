USMNT vs. Guyana: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off group stage play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup tonight against Guyana at Allianz Field

Gregg Berhalter’s side comes in off back-to-back losses to Jamaica and Venezuela and need a win to jump atop Group D.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are the players to watch for the USMNT, while Zack Steffen continues his place at the team’s No. 1 keeper. Newcomer Tyler Boyd gets his first competitive start for the USMNT in attack, while Michael Bradley wears the captain’s armband.

Guyana come into the Gold Cup missing veteran midfielder Warren Creavalle and will rely on plenty of lower-league players. FC Cincinnati loanee Emery Welshman is the man to watch for Guyana in attack.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.