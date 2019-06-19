USMNT vs. Guyana: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off group stage play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup tonight against Guyana at Allianz Field
Gregg Berhalter’s side comes in off back-to-back losses to Jamaica and Venezuela and need a win to jump atop Group D.
Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are the players to watch for the USMNT, while Zack Steffen continues his place at the team’s No. 1 keeper. Newcomer Tyler Boyd gets his first competitive start for the USMNT in attack, while Michael Bradley wears the captain’s armband.
Guyana come into the Gold Cup missing veteran midfielder Warren Creavalle and will rely on plenty of lower-league players. FC Cincinnati loanee Emery Welshman is the man to watch for Guyana in attack.
The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.
Enjoy the match.
Boyd wants the ball as he on a hat trick now. Barked at Mihailovic after not getting the ball there. 87′
LikeLike
Boyd with his second of the night as he smashes one past Clarke. Also took a deflection. 4-0 81′
LikeLike
McKennie is off as Djordje Mihailovic is on. McKennie was holding his hamstring so we will see what happens with that. 75′
LikeLike
Zack Steffen makes his first save of the night in the 68th-minute. Pretty comfortable tbh. 68′
LikeLike
Is GGG trying to hard with his tactics?
LikeLike
Pulisic and Bradley getting some rest as Roldan and Trapp on. Altidore could be on soon too. 65′
LikeLike
Trapp and Roldan readying to come on. Probably for Bradley and Pulisic. 61′
LikeLike
Great cross from Boyd. Hits Arriola but unfortunately he cannot hit the target. 57′
LikeLike
A wicked shot by Arriola actually hits Zardes in the face and goes in. 3-0 now. 56′
LikeLike
Great pass from Bradley and Tyler Boyd scores his first goal for the USMNT. 2-0 51′
LikeLike
Guyana winning some battles early this half. USMNT need to put the pressure back on and grab some more goals here. 50′
LikeLike
Second half underway from Allianz Field. 46′
LikeLike
Mind boggling how poor we have been in front of goal the last several games. We have created some chances but just cannot finish.
LikeLike
Overall, lackluster. Better the last 10 minutes overall moving the ball offensively, but there was a defensive breakdown around 40 minutes where Guyana should’ve scored. Boyd had impressed me so far, everyone else not so much. Pulisic had been invisible and aside from Arriola’s goal, he’s been spraying it around.
LikeLike
Good god pathetic please sub Zardes out
And can we get better crossing. Also I noticed berhalter system will fail against better teams since their is no balls or plays being made through the center of the midfield.
LikeLike
Pulisic heads it towards goal but not a lot of power. Zardes unable to get the rebound. That’s the final action of the half as the USMNT lead 1-0 going into the break. Plenty of positives but this game needs more goals after the break. HT
LikeLike
We may lose this game.
LikeLike
Lima’s shot is saved and Arriola sends the follow-up over. 45′
LikeLike
Awkward clearance by Briggs gives the USMNT another corner kick. 43′
LikeLike
Two players down on the field. Zardes and Bereford. Zardes took a hit on the corner kick while Bereford ran into his own teammates backside. 37′
LikeLike
Boyd with another great pass. Arriola squares it back to Zardes who lays it back to Boyd. He misses wide though. Boyd has looked VERY lively. 31′
LikeLike
Paul Arriola get some space and scores into the right corner. 1-0 USA. 28′
LikeLike
Zardes scuffs the effort and Pulisic is saved from point blank range by Clark. 27′
LikeLike
Good find by McKennie to hit Boyd in stride. Arriola’s shot is blocked. 26′
LikeLike
Boyd takes a shot himself and it misses wide. Had Pulisic open for a pass but decided to shoot. 18′
LikeLike
Arriola wins the free kick on the left wing after some good physical work with the ball. 13′
LikeLike
Boyd’s corner kick is headed by Zardes but behind him a little. Foul called on McKennie to follow up. 11′
LikeLike
Physicality is one thing the USMNT need to be better at after the Venezuela loss. Guyana has won three of five duels already. 6′
LikeLike
Good pressure already from the U.S. Boyd plays a good cross and Pulisic shows some skill on the wing. 4′
LikeLike
Emery Welshman leads the attack for Guyana with seven goals in nine caps.
LikeLike
Hey everyone welcome aboard to another Gold Cup! It will be intriguing to see how Guyana sets up against the USMNT. Walker Zimmermann and Aaron Long start as the centerbacks, Gyasi Zardes leads the line while Tyler Boyd and Paul Arriola are on the wings. Michael Bradley wears the captain’s armband.
LikeLike
Glad he will play 4 in back
LikeLike