USMNT vs. Guyana: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off group stage play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup tonight against Guyana at Allianz Field

Gregg Berhalter’s side comes in off back-to-back losses to Jamaica and Venezuela and need a win to jump atop Group D.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are the players to watch for the USMNT, while Zack Steffen continues his place at the team’s No. 1 keeper. Newcomer Tyler Boyd gets his first competitive start for the USMNT in attack, while Michael Bradley wears the captain’s armband.

Guyana come into the Gold Cup missing veteran midfielder Warren Creavalle and will rely on plenty of lower-league players. FC Cincinnati loanee Emery Welshman is the man to watch for Guyana in attack.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Boyd wants the ball as he on a hat trick now. Barked at Mihailovic after not getting the ball there. 87′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Boyd with his second of the night as he smashes one past Clarke. Also took a deflection. 4-0 81′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    McKennie is off as Djordje Mihailovic is on. McKennie was holding his hamstring so we will see what happens with that. 75′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Zack Steffen makes his first save of the night in the 68th-minute. Pretty comfortable tbh. 68′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Pulisic and Bradley getting some rest as Roldan and Trapp on. Altidore could be on soon too. 65′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Trapp and Roldan readying to come on. Probably for Bradley and Pulisic. 61′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Great cross from Boyd. Hits Arriola but unfortunately he cannot hit the target. 57′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    A wicked shot by Arriola actually hits Zardes in the face and goes in. 3-0 now. 56′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Great pass from Bradley and Tyler Boyd scores his first goal for the USMNT. 2-0 51′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Guyana winning some battles early this half. USMNT need to put the pressure back on and grab some more goals here. 50′

  • Swifty

    Mind boggling how poor we have been in front of goal the last several games. We have created some chances but just cannot finish.

  • OldNslow

    Overall, lackluster. Better the last 10 minutes overall moving the ball offensively, but there was a defensive breakdown around 40 minutes where Guyana should’ve scored. Boyd had impressed me so far, everyone else not so much. Pulisic had been invisible and aside from Arriola’s goal, he’s been spraying it around.

  • Fairjudge

    Good god pathetic please sub Zardes out
    And can we get better crossing. Also I noticed berhalter system will fail against better teams since their is no balls or plays being made through the center of the midfield.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Pulisic heads it towards goal but not a lot of power. Zardes unable to get the rebound. That’s the final action of the half as the USMNT lead 1-0 going into the break. Plenty of positives but this game needs more goals after the break. HT

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Two players down on the field. Zardes and Bereford. Zardes took a hit on the corner kick while Bereford ran into his own teammates backside. 37′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Boyd with another great pass. Arriola squares it back to Zardes who lays it back to Boyd. He misses wide though. Boyd has looked VERY lively. 31′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Paul Arriola get some space and scores into the right corner. 1-0 USA. 28′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Zardes scuffs the effort and Pulisic is saved from point blank range by Clark. 27′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Good find by McKennie to hit Boyd in stride. Arriola’s shot is blocked. 26′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Boyd takes a shot himself and it misses wide. Had Pulisic open for a pass but decided to shoot. 18′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Arriola wins the free kick on the left wing after some good physical work with the ball. 13′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Boyd’s corner kick is headed by Zardes but behind him a little. Foul called on McKennie to follow up. 11′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Physicality is one thing the USMNT need to be better at after the Venezuela loss. Guyana has won three of five duels already. 6′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Good pressure already from the U.S. Boyd plays a good cross and Pulisic shows some skill on the wing. 4′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Hey everyone welcome aboard to another Gold Cup! It will be intriguing to see how Guyana sets up against the USMNT. Walker Zimmermann and Aaron Long start as the centerbacks, Gyasi Zardes leads the line while Tyler Boyd and Paul Arriola are on the wings. Michael Bradley wears the captain’s armband.

