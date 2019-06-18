USMNT vs. Guyana: The Pregame Tailgate

The wait is over. The U.S. Men’s National Team finally kicks off its Concacaf Gold Cup campaign.

Gregg Berhalter’s side takes on first-time participants Guyana in St. Paul on Tuesday night, seeking a bounce back from two friendly losses.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headline Berhalter’s roster, while veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley return. Tyler Adams’ absence sees Nick Lima as the likely option to start at right-back. Matt Miazga, Aaron Long, Omar Gonzalez, and Walker Zimmerman are all options in defense.

With Warren Creavalle out, Emery Welshman is the most notable player for Guyana who are seeking an upset against the defending champions.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match so feel free to join us as we discuss the action.

