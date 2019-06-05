SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Jamaica: Live Commentary

USMNT vs. Jamaica: Live Commentary

Featured

USMNT vs. Jamaica: Live Commentary

By 26 minutes ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be in the Nation’s Capital for the first of two June friendlies prior to the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gregg Berhalter’s side takes on Jamaica tonight at Audi Field, looking for a positive start to a busy week of matches. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2017 Gold Cup Final, a 2-1 win by the USMNT.

Eight players have not dressed for the USMNT including Weston McKennie, Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, and Tyler Boyd.

Jamaica’s starting XI features Andre Blake, Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, and Peter Vassell. Leon Bailey and Darren Mattocks are on the bench to start. This will be the Reggae Boyz’s lone friendly before group stage play begins on June 15th.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home