USMNT vs. Jamaica: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be in the Nation’s Capital for the first of two June friendlies prior to the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gregg Berhalter’s side takes on Jamaica tonight at Audi Field, looking for a positive start to a busy week of matches. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2017 Gold Cup Final, a 2-1 win by the USMNT.

🇺🇸 🗞 Team news is in! Here's your #USMNT Starting XI for tonight's match vs. 🇯🇲. LINEUP NOTES >> https://t.co/JhS1Lu3O0G pic.twitter.com/fLr53N7KcZ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 5, 2019

Eight players have not dressed for the USMNT including Weston McKennie, Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, and Tyler Boyd.

Jamaica’s starting XI features Andre Blake, Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, and Peter Vassell. Leon Bailey and Darren Mattocks are on the bench to start. This will be the Reggae Boyz’s lone friendly before group stage play begins on June 15th.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.