USMNT vs. Panama: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team closes group stage play in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup tonight against Panama at Children’s Mercy Park, aiming top spot in Group D.

Gregg Berhalter’s side comes in off back-to-back wins against Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, which has clinched them a spot in the quarterfinals.

Berhalter has made a full 11 changes for this match with Omar Gonzalez captaining the side. Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris headline the attack, while Sean Johnson comes in between the posts.

It's about that time‼️⏰ Here is your #GoldCup2019 starting XI to take on 🇵🇦! Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/suYDCKSIIz pic.twitter.com/bGJNBZbIS2 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 26, 2019

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.