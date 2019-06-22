USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team made easy work of Guyana in the Gold Cup opener, now they get a chance to take down a Trinidad and Tobago team that ended their World Cup hopes two years ago as they continue the Gold Cup group stage run.

The Soca Warriors are coming in off a 2-0 loss to Panama and desperately need to avoid a loss to stay alive. Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino are two MLS players to watch while Cordell Cato is another familiar face that could start this evening.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter must have liked what he saw in his first competitive match in charge, because he didn’t make a single change to the starting XI that took down Guyana 4-0 on Tuesday night.

We're R E A D Y‼️ Here is your #GoldCup2019 starting XI to take on 🇹🇹! Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/fE5NRywPNJ pic.twitter.com/nbW6C8G0Sx — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 22, 2019

Gyasi Zardes still leads the line up front in a 4-3-3 formation with Paul Arriola and Tyler Boyd manning the wings. Michael Bradley, Weston McKennie, and Christian Pulisic will take up midfield positions and Nick Lima, Tim Ream, Aaron Long, and Walker Zimmerman will make up the back line.

The only difference between the two sides is the captain. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will wear the armband in tonight’s match, after Bradley took charge in the opener.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.