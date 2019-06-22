USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team made easy work of Guyana in the Gold Cup opener, now they get a chance to take down a Trinidad and Tobago team that ended their World Cup hopes two years ago as they continue the Gold Cup group stage run.
The Soca Warriors are coming in off a 2-0 loss to Panama and desperately need to avoid a loss to stay alive. Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino are two MLS players to watch while Cordell Cato is another familiar face that could start this evening.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter must have liked what he saw in his first competitive match in charge, because he didn’t make a single change to the starting XI that took down Guyana 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Gyasi Zardes still leads the line up front in a 4-3-3 formation with Paul Arriola and Tyler Boyd manning the wings. Michael Bradley, Weston McKennie, and Christian Pulisic will take up midfield positions and Nick Lima, Tim Ream, Aaron Long, and Walker Zimmerman will make up the back line.
The only difference between the two sides is the captain. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will wear the armband in tonight’s match, after Bradley took charge in the opener.
The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.
Enjoy the match.
36′- Alvin Jones swings in a nice free kick for T&T, but it was just too far ahead of his teammates. USMNT got lazy on set piece defending there.
34′- Nice chance for the USMNT as Zardes gets a header from a wide angle near the goal, but it amounts to absolutely nothing in the end. Continuing to wonder why he got the start instead of Altidore.
33′- T&T content to sit back and defend and they are doing a great job of it. The USMNT attack is struggling to find much space in the center of the park and it’s forcing them to resort to low percentage long passes.
25′- Terrance Boyd not abandoning his defensive duties despite his forward position. T&T on a spell of possession right now and he’s back there helping Lima close down on Cordell Cato near the corner flag.
17′- The USMNT attack is definitely working through Pulisic and Boyd as the two combine for another shot. Boyd didn’t quite gst all of it, but the setup is there and it’s only a matter of time before the punch it in.
14′- USMNT knocking on the door again thanks to Boyd and Pulisic. Boyd finds his teammate near the top of the box and Pulisic plays a nice cross in towards Zardes, who can’t quite get to it.
13′- Close for the USMNT! Boyd with a nice dummy allowing the ball to come to Pulisic near the touchline, his pass hits Zardes in the knee, however and it goes out harmlessly for a goal kick.
Tactically, the USMNT is in a 4-3-3, but it morphs into a 3-4-3 in the attack with how far Nick Lima is creeping up on the right.
10′- Tyler Boyd once again flexing his muscles on the right wing, he swings in a dangerous cross that doesn’t find an attacking head. Then, after Steffen is forced to make a routine save, Boyd heads down on the other end and creates a chance for himself. The shot is stopped despite the space he created for himself.
8′- T&T get a chance off a free kick from around 30 yards out. The attempt is ambitious, but it sails too high.
The best player on the US team is playing out of position. Someone please explain.
6′- Neither side getting much going early on, but the USMNT gets the first attempt of the game when Terrance Boyd misses the target by some distance off a feed from Weston McKennie. The midfield looks a little sloppy early on as well. Bradley taking some time settling in when on the ball.
Steffen wearing the armband, 3G giving a lot of guys the chance to state their case as captain for this cycle.
Greg berhalter is playing fovoritism! No excuses Altidore a much better player and can be dangerous on set pieces.
Gyasi over Jozy again?
Berhalter is going to have to end the love affair with Zardes soon. Zardes is TERRIBLE, proven by game after game of ineffective play. I anm officially in the anybody but Zadres camp.
If Gyasi comes out wearing a mask, I will die laughing. Or crying. Maybe both.
Fox announcers opining Jose still carrying an injury. Anybody hearing support for that or just covering for GB?
