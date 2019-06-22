USWNT agrees to mediation over pay after World Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team have tentatively agreed to mediation involving pay discrimination following the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

ESPN reported on Friday that the 28 members of the USWNT who filed a discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer will have their chance to speak later this summer.

Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, and Megan Rapinoe are among the players who filed the suit back on March 8th. The lawsuit alleges “institutionalized gender discrimination” towards the team.

Equitable pay and treatment are the leading requests from the USWNT including back pay for the team which has won three World Cups and four Olympic Gold Medals.

The team also made complaints back in 2016 involving the same requests but it was later stalled.

Currently the USWNT are heading into the Round of 16 in France where they will take on Spain. Jill Ellis’ side rolled to a 3-0-0 record in group stage play, outscoring its opponents 18-0.

The final for the Women’s World Cup is slated for July 7th.