Weah named as lone American in 2019 Golden Boy Top 100

Timothy Weah has been named in the Top 100 for the 2019 Golden Boy award.

The list, released by Italian outlet Tuttosport on Saturday, features Weah as the lone American candidate. Weah, 19, currently under contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG, is coming off international duty with the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team at the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

Weah has yet to make a splash domestically with PSG, playing the second-half of the 2018-19 season with Scottish Premier League side Celtic. He scored four goals in all competitions for the Glasgow side, helping them lift a seventh-consecutive SPFL title.

Also included in the list were several of Europe’s top young players at several different positions. Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Juventus’ Moise Kean, Manchester City’s Phil Foden, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz headline the list.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Benfica’s Joao Felix are also among the candidates. The roster will be trimmed later this summer after a fan vote is completed.

de Ligt claimed the award in 2018 and went on to lead Ajax to an domestic double and a berth in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Wayne Rooney are just a few of the past winners of the award.