SBISoccer.com

Wednesday Ticker: Neymar's UCL ban upheld, Enrique steps down from Spain, and more

Wednesday Ticker: Neymar's UCL ban upheld, Enrique steps down from Spain, and more

European Soccer

Wednesday Ticker: Neymar's UCL ban upheld, Enrique steps down from Spain, and more

By 27 minutes ago

By: |

Neymar will play no part in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening three matches in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

UEFA have upheld the ban handed to the Brazilian after his actions following PSG’s Champions League exit to Manchester United last season. Neymar appealed the suspension but will miss PSG’s first three matches. (REPORT)

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has stepped down from the Spanish National Team due to personal reasons. (REPORT)

German defender Mats Hummels is set to rejoin Borussia Dortmund after spending three seasons with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

England right-back Kyle Walker has signed an extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the Etihad until the summer of 2024. (REPORT)

After being in talks to return to the club, Juan Mata has signed a new contract with Manchester United. The Spaniard’s new deal runs until June 2021, with an option for 2022. (REPORT)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the team is trying to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid but have Hirving Lozano as a back-up option. (REPORT)

Dorset police have arrested a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire in regards to the death of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been fined £8,000 for breaking betting rules. (REPORT)

AC Milan has appointed Marco Giampaolo as their new head coach. Giampaolo has also been in charge of Sampdoria, Empoli, Brescia, Cagliari, and Siena during his time in Italy. (REPORT)

Barcelona will return to the U.S. this summer facing off with Napoli in a pair of friendlies in Miami and Michigan. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

Tyler Boyd earned SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors for his performance against Guyana. (READ)

The USMNT rolled past Guyana 4-0 in its Gold Cup opener. (READ)

Minnesota United came back to eliminate the Houston Dynamo from the U.S. Open Cup. (READ)

Atlanta United also advanced into the quarterfinals after a road win over the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Panama also opened up play at the Gold Cup with a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago. (READ)

 

 

 

, European Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home