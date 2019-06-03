Who Should the USMNT Start vs. Jamaica?

The U.S. Men’s National Team returns to action this week as it looks for a pair of positive results before the Concacaf Gold Cup begins.

Coming into Wednesday’s friendly against Jamaica at Audi Field, Gregg Berhalter is unbeaten at USMNT head coach and will want to keep that trend going. The USMNT know Jamaica will pose a tough test with several MLS starters expected to be called upon.

Andre Blake, Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, Darren Mattocks, and Leon Bailey are all players to keep an eye on for the Reggae Boyz who are also gearing up for this summer’s tournament.

Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will not be available for this match so look for Weston McKennie to lead in midfield. Ethan Horvath’s absence means Zack Steffen is likely to be called upon in-goal, while Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris, and Gyasi Zardes are experienced strikers whom Berhalter can choose in attack

Here’s a closer look at one USMNT lineup Berhalter could go with:

Paul Arrola—————–Jozy Altidore—————Gyasi Zardes

————–Weston McKennie——-Cristian Roldan—————-

———————————-Wil Trapp———————————-

Antonee Robinson——————————————-Nick Lima

————–Matt Miazga————–Cameron Carter-Vickers—-

———————————Zack Steffen——————————-

Zack Steffen is the USMNT’s top goalkeeper and that trend will continue this week. After coming off his final match with the Columbus Crew, Steffen will want positive outings before his move to Manchester City this summer.

With Adams, DeAndre Yedlin, and John Brooks missing we will see some changes in the USMNT backline. Nick Lima has shined with the San Jose Earthquakes this season after winning his job back and is the lone natural right-back on the roster.

Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers should be the duo chosen by Berhalter in central defense. Miazga’s second-half spell with Reading was impressive as the Chelsea loanee helped the Royals fight off relegation. He and Carter-Vickers have a history together, and also with Steffen.

Antonee Robinson returned from a lengthy injury at Wigan Athletic and did extremely well the rest of the domestic season. His pace in attacks gives him a leg up on Daniel Lovitz. For Robinson to gain more experience, he deserves this opportunity against a Jamaican side that likes to use its wingers.

Trapp will play the No. 6 role, with Michael Bradley nursing a hamstring injury. He should operate in a central trio with Weston McKennie and Cristian Roldan as the dual attacking midfielders.

Up top, Jozy Altidore brings the most physicality out of any forward on this roster. After not being included for some time, the Toronto FC striker should get the nod as the main forward, with Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes on the flanks.

Arriola has the versatility to play on either flank, and can set up on the left wing if Berhalter gives Zardes a look on the wing. If Berhalter decides to give newcomer Tyler Boyd a look, we could see Boyd start on the left wing while Arriola starts on the right wing.