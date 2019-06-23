USMNT exacts revenge on Trinidad & Tobago, clinch quarterfinal berth

The U.S. Men’s National Team has its revenge against Trinidad and Tobago.
Gyasi Zardes came alive in the second half for the USMNT as he scored twice in three minutes to start off a 6-0 rout of the Soca Warriors.
Zardes’s two goals came in quick succession just as the game was opening up. He scored his first came in the 66th minute when he received a feed from Nick Lima and tapped into an empty net. The second was a quality curling finish in the 69th that put the game to bed.
The floodgates were open from there as Christian Pulisic scored in the 73rd and Paul Arriola tapped one home in the 78th to cap off a flurry of American goal scoring.
The second half outburst came after a cagey first half provided little of note a 41st minute goal from Aaron Long broke the deadlock. His header found the back of the net. Pulisic deserved most of the credit, however, since it was his vision that saw the run and his foot that played a picture perfect cross. Long got a second at the death of the match to finish the 6-0 drubbing.
The USMNT concludes their group stage campaign on Wednesday night in Kansas City when they take on Panama with Group D supremacy on the line. Trinidad and Tobago wraps of their group stage against Panama earlier the same night.
You all gotta stop hating Zardes he has done a lot in his 47 appearances for the usmnt. Zardes is Also consistent. He performed well in the Klinsmann era.I scratch my head when you all want him to be like an early 2000s Adriano who played for Inter Milan. Smh, he even performed well in the Chili game and was not given credit. Lets be honest Jamaica and Venezuela he had not good service and he was playing with thrash Roldan.
YANKS YANKS YANKS!!! That second half was the beautiful release we’ve been waiting two years for. There will be tougher challenges, but that was just what the doctor ordered for this team…. GO USA!
I’m glad Aaron Long got 2 goals, if for nothing more than to put Zardes’ 2 goals in perspective. Zardes was totally useless until he scored his first, then got more involved and could have had a third. But against better competition, can we really afford to wait 65 minutes before he starts contributing? I think not.
Very surprised that Boyd was the first substitution, considering he and Arriola were our most dangerous players for the second straight game. Pulisic was a ghost until the second half, then something clicked and he returned to the player that we all expect him to be.
Holy @#$%!!!! what just happened 😳😳😳
