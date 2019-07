Africa Cup of Nations Final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to end on Friday as the biennial event’s final will feature Senegal and Algeria.

Major League Soccer’s weekend will see plenty of key matches played out. One of those matches includes a pair of Los Angeles teams as LAFC visits Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his L.A. Galaxy teammates.

Club friendlies, as well as friendly competitions, will also continue this week ahead of Europe’s 2019/20 season. The International Champions Cup will see Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on Saturday following Manchester United’s meeting with Inter Milan earlier in the morning.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

Africa Cup of Nations

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Senegal vs Algeria

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. – ESPN – LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs Tijuana

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs Juárez

Scottish League Cup

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Motherwell vs Greenock Morton

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising FC vs Austin Bold FC

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs Lansing Ignite FC

Club Friendlies

12 p.m. – ESPN3, ESPN Deportes – Everton vs Monaco

8 p.m. – TNT – Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund

Saturday

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Houston Dynamo

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs New York City FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs León

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – América vs Monterrey

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs Cruz Azul

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs Bethlehem Steel FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs North Carolina FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Loudoun United FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Swope Park Rangers

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Saint Louis FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs Atlanta United 2

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs OKC Energy FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 FC vs New York Red Bulls II

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive FC vs Real Monarchs SLC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs San Antonio FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Reno 1868 FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs Portland Timbers 2

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas SC vs Tormenta FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Orlando City IB

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs FC Tucson

International Champions Cup

7:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Manchester United vs Internazionale

4 p.m. – ESPN – Benfica vs Guadalajara

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs Fiorentina

8 p.m. – ESPN2 – Bayern München vs Real Madrid

Club Friendlies

2:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona

5 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Leeds United

9 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Bayer Leverkusen vs Watford

10 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monaco vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nürnberg vs PSG

Sunday

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs D.C. United

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls

9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs Querétaro

7:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara

Scottish League Cup

10 a.m. – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs Ross County

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Malmö FF vs Sirius

International Champions Cup

7:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

Club Friendlies

6 p.m. – B/R Live – Liverpool vs Sevilla