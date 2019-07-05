SBISoccer.com

American defender Olosunde joins Rotherham United

Matthew Olosunde has found himself a new club.

EFL League One side Rotherham United announced on Friday they’ve signed Olosunde to a two-year deal. Olosunde was one of 14 players released by Manchester United back in June.

The 21-year-old right back failed to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils after he joined Manchester United in 2017 from the New York Red Bulls.

He is coming off five appearances for Manchester United’s U-23 side this season where he made 35 appearances through United’s youth ranks since joining the club, registering two assists.

Internationally, he’s earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team after 33 combined appearances between the U-17’s and U-20’s.

His lone senior cap came in May 2018 in the USMNT’s 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia.

Olosunde will join the club’s preseason camp this weekend.

 

  • Mysterious

    Man he couldnt go to a Championship side. I know he is just as good or better than Antonee Robinson.

