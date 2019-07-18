American defender Palmer-Brown visits Austria Wien training

Erik-Palmer Brown may be on his way to Austria.

According to Sky Sports, Palmer-Brown was seen at Austria Wien training on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old defender is currently under contract with EPL giants Manchester City until 2022, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

He’s also been linked with newly-promoted Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

A winner of two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Palmer-Brown made 18 appearances last season on-loan with Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda. He scored one goal in the season, but was unable to help the club avoid relegation.

After 20 appearances with Sporting KC from 2013-17′, Palmer-Brown made the move to Man City which also saw a loan spell with Belgian Pro League outfit KV Kortrijk.

Austria Wien finished fifth in the Austria Bundesliga regular season in 2018-19, before finishing fourth in the playoffs.