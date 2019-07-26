Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Horvath, and more

Sergino Dest has raised eyebrows this summer with Champions League semifinalists Ajax and the U.S. U-20 defender may well get the nod this weekend in his side’s opener.

Ajax takes on rivals PSV in the Dutch Super Cup on Saturday with Dest hoping to play a part. After 19 appearances with Ajax II last season, Dest has since represented the U.S. U-20’s at the U-20 World Cup in Poland and impressed in Ajax’s preseason. A speedy defender who isn’t afraid to get after opponents, Dest aims to help Ajax lift their first trophy of the season this weekend.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge kick off Belgian Pro League play against Waasland-Beveren while Bobby Wood and Sebastian Soto headline the five guys who will be fighting for minutes in the German 2. Bundesliga.

Liga MX also kicks off this weekend with William Yarbrough and Ventura Alvarado the marquee names suiting up. Romain Gall and Aron Johannsson continue play in the Swedish Allsvenskan, while Emmanuel Sabbi and Christian Cappis lead Hobro against Randers on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Darmstadt on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster and Hannover face VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face KFC Uerdingen on Friday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg II face SC Weiche Flensburg on Friday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II face Oberhausen on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg II face Bahlinger SC on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pumas on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin is currently a free agent.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Genk on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Oostende on Sunday.

Netherlands

Dutch Super Cup

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Richard Ledesma and PSV on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Esbjerg on Sunday.

France

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Le Havre on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Ostersunds on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face AFC Eskilstuna on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Basel on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.