Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Horvath, Sabbi, and more

Ethan Horvath has continued to man between the posts for Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge after holding the No. 1 spot last season. The 24-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper continued to start for Brugge as the club picked up its first three points of the new season.

A 3-1 road win over Waasland-Beveren has spring Brugge to the top spot in Belgium after Matchday 1. Hans Vanaken scored twice for Brugge who used a trio of goals to erase a first-half deficit on the road. Horvath has showed zero signs of relinquishing the No. 1 spot for Brugge after starring in the UEFA Champions League last campaign.

Horvath and Co. will next be in action on Aug. 2nd at home against St. Truiden.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Sabbi found the back of the net for Hobro in a 2-2 leaguw draw while teammate Christian Cappis played the full 90. Jonathan Amon continued to not dress for Nordsjaelland. Julian Green got the nod in Greuther Furth’s season opener, however the playmaker could not help his side avoid a 2-0 loss. Sergino Dest was a lively performer in Ajax’s 2-0 win over PSV in the Dutch Super Cup on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with Darmstadt on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisburg’s 3-2 loss to Ingolstadt on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 3-1 loss to Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, and Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over KFC Uerdingen on Friday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 win over SC Weiche Flensburg on Friday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II’s match with Oberhausen scheduled for Saturday was postponed.

Alex Mendez did not dress in Freiburg II’s 2-0 loss to Bahlinger SC on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pumas on Sunday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 0-0 draw with Club America on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-1 draw with Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Rubio Rubin is currently a free agent.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Genk on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Oostende on Sunday.

Netherlands

Dutch Super Cup

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 win over PSV on Saturday.

Richard Ledesma did not dress for PSV.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 70 minutes in Hobro’s 2-2 draw with Randers on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win over Esbjerg on Sunday.

France

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 2-2 draw with Le Havre on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 0-0 draw with Ostersunds on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Hammarby’s 6-1 win over AFC Eskilstuna on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 2-1 win over FC Basel on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.