Antonee Robinson rejoins Wigan on permanent deal from Everton

Antonee Robinson is heading back to Wigan Athletic permanently.

The club announced on Monday that Robinson has signed a three-year deal with the EFL Championship side. Wigan paid an undisclosed fee to Everton to bring back the former loanee.

Robinson, 21, spent the 2018-19 season on-loan at the DW Stadium and held the starting leftback job for most of the season, outside a three-month injury spell. He made 26 appearances,while recording one assist and being one of Wigan’s top performers during the final two months of the season.

Robinson also served a loan spell with fellow Championship side Bolton Wanderers in 2017-18, totaling 30 combined appearances.

He’s won seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, most recently starting in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica on June 5th. Robinson was one of several cuts ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, in which the USMNT finished as runners-up.

Now with his official move to the club, Robinson will join Wigan in preseason preparations. Up next is a friendly against Bradford City on Saturday before Everton visit Wigan on July 24th.