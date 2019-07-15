Antonee Robinson rejoins Wigan on permanent deal from Everton

Antonee Robinson is heading back to Wigan Athletic permanently.
The club announced on Monday that Robinson has signed a three-year deal with the EFL Championship side. Wigan paid an undisclosed fee to Everton to bring back the former loanee.
Robinson, 21, spent the 2018-19 season on-loan at the DW Stadium and held the starting leftback job for most of the season, outside a three-month injury spell. He made 26 appearances,while recording one assist and being one of Wigan’s top performers during the final two months of the season.
Robinson also served a loan spell with fellow Championship side Bolton Wanderers in 2017-18, totaling 30 combined appearances.
He’s won seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, most recently starting in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica on June 5th. Robinson was one of several cuts ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, in which the USMNT finished as runners-up.
Now with his official move to the club, Robinson will join Wigan in preseason preparations. Up next is a friendly against Bradford City on Saturday before Everton visit Wigan on July 24th.
Disappointing he is not good enough for EPL. smh!
LikeLike
Geez, he’s 21.
LikeLike
Bro look at De Ligt from Ajax he is younger than Robinson he is a CB but he is good against top four comp and is good enough for EPL.
LikeLike