Busio, Aaronson, Servania headline 2019 MLS Homegrown roster

The 2019 MLS Homegrown Team will face Chivas de Guadalajara’s U-20 team in the MLS Homegrown Game later this month. Wednesday saw the 22-player roster released for the MLS side which features plenty of young talent.

Gianluca Busio, Brandon Servania, and Brenden Aaronson headline the MLS Homegrown Team, who will be coached by Orlando City academy director Marcelo Neveleff. Also included is Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, and New York Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez.

The 2019 MLS Homegrown Game will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 25th at 8 p.m. EST. The match will be broadcasted on TUDN and streamed on Twitter.

Here’s the entire roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Mason Stajduhar (Orlando City).

DEFENDERS: Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew), Daniel Kinumbe (Montreal Impact), Erik McCue (Houston Dynamo), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids).

MIDFIELDERS: Gianluca Busio (Sporting KC), Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas), Mathieu Choiniere (Montreal Impact), Noble Okello (Toronto FC), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas).

FORWARDS: Theo Bair (Vancouver Whitecaps), Handwalla Bwana (Seattle Sounders), Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution).