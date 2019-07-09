Chicago Fire amends lease with Bridgeview, will leave SeatGeek Stadium

The Chicago Fire will be exploring new venues in hopes of finding a new home stadium.

The club announced on Tuesday they’ve reached an agreement with the Village of Bridgeview to an amended stadium lease, which will also see them pay roughly $65.5 million. $10 million will be paid by the Fire upfront while an additional $5 million will be used to upgrade soccer facilities near the stadium.

“SeatGeek Stadium will now have year-round availability for consistent high-revenue generating entertainment events for years to come,” said Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek said. “Additionally, the expanded recreation venue will create even more growth opportunities for the Village. I’m extremely excited about the benefits this agreement will bring to our community and for the future of a sports team that all of us in Bridgeview and the region have come to love.”

Even though they’ve agreed to not play their home matches at SeatGeek starting next season, the club will continue to train at the facilities and its youth academy will continued to be based there.

The Fire have played there from 2006 to the present, but used the Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field up until 2001 and from 2003-06.

“We are grateful to Mayor Landek and the residents of Bridgeview for our partnership,” Chicago Fire Owner and Chairman Andrew Hauptman said. “We’re glad we are able to strengthen our relationship while exposing even more fans to our Club and world-class soccer in a more centrally located Chicago stadium. Today marks the next chapter in the growth of the Club and the opportunity to play for more fans than ever in one of the world’s great cities.”

No new venue has yet been confirmed as the Fire’s new home stadium.