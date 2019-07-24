Galaxy's Alvarez among five additions to MLS Homegrown Team roster

Five additions have been to the MLS Homegrown Team roster ahead of next week’s match against Chivas Guadalajara’s Under-20 squad.

LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez, Clément Bayiha of the Montreal Impact, defenders George Campbell (Atlanta United and Andre Reynolds II (Chicago Fire) and San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski have been named to the MLS team, which rounds out the 24-player squad for Orlando City SC Academy Director Marcelo Neveleff.

Alvarez has played a role for the Galaxy this season in eight matches, providing two assists. Additionally, he helped guide the Mexico U-17 national team to the U-17 World Cup, which will be played in October.

Meanwhile, Chivas has revealed its 20-man roster to face the MLS’s best young talents, which includes

The 2019 MLS Homegrown Game will take place on July 26 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Here are both team’s rosters ahead of the match.

MLS Homegrown Team roster

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Mason Stajduhar (Orlando City SC)

Defenders: George Campbell (Atlanta United), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC), Erik McCue (Houston Dynamo), Andre Reynolds II (Chicago Fire), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Clément Bayiha (Montreal Impact), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas), Mathieu Choinière (Montreal Impact), Noble Okello (Toronto FC), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

Forwards: Theo Bair (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Handwalla Bwana (Seattle Sounders FC), Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution)

Chivas U-20 roster

Goalkeepers: Jose Raul Aguilar

Defenders: Diego del Campo, Gilberto Lopez, Leopoldo Alberto Mora, Rodrigo Orozco, Gilberto Roa, Walter Oswaldo Valero

Midfielders: Jossue Aldhair Chavarin, Sebastian Emiliano Gonzalez, Zahid Yibram Lopez, Jose Samuel Madrigal, Alejandro Orozco, Brandon Vargas, Alan Eduardo Villanueva

Forwards: Cristian Alejandro Acosta, Irving Abraham Casas, Juan Jesus Chen, Benjamin de la Mora, Irvin Jaer Pelaez, Daniel Pinedo, Miguel Angel Plancarte, Deivoon Alexander Rico, Sebastian Vidrio