Hannover's Gloster suffers chest, spine bruise after collision in training

Americans Abroad

Hannover defender Chris Gloster suffered a bruise to his chest and cervical spine after a collision in training on Tuesday.

The club announced Gloster’s status Wednesday after he underwent an MRI. The 19-year-old was on the bench for Hannover’s 2. Bundesliga season opener last weekend, but did not appear.

Gloster has been linked with Dutch giants PSV this summer, but as of now he remains with Hannover. He made 16 appearances with Hannover II last season, while also making an additional four appearances with their U-19 side.

Alongside Gloster is fellow U-20 teammate Sebastian Soto who had been linked with a possible move to either Borussia Dortmund or Hoffenheim.

He was a top performer for the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team this past summer in Poland at the U-20 World Cup. Gloster made five appearances for Tab Ramos’s side, before being eliminated by Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

Hannover fell 2-1 to Stuttgart last weekend and will host Regensburg on Aug. 3rd in their home opener.

