Leyva, Ocampo-Chavez, Yow headline U.S. U-17 MNT for upcoming camp

Daniel Leyva, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, and Griffin Yow headline the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team training camp roster which gets underway later this week.

Raphael Wicky’s team continues its preparations for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup with a training camp that will run from July 26th-Aug. 7th. The camp will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in California, which will feature a pair of friendly matches.

The U-17’s will face Orange County SC on July 31st before taking on L.A. Galaxy II on Aug. 6th. Ocampo-Chavez and Leyva have featured for MLS’ Seattle Sounders already this season, while Yow has appeared for D.C. United. Also headlining the 26-player roster were defenders Axel Alejandre and Kobe Hernandez, as well as midfielder Gilbert Fuentes and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Damian Las.

The camp takes place roughly three months prior to the start of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil. The U.S. have been paired with Senegal, Japan and the Netherlands in Group D, which will kick off group-stage play on Oct. 27.

Here’s the entire 26-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS:Aaron Cervantes (Orange County Soccer Club; Chino Hills, Calif.), Bryan Dowd (FC United; Willow Springs, Ill.), Damian Las (Chicago Fire; Norridge, Ill.), Seth Wilson (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas)

DEFENDERS: Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago, Ill.), Sebastian Anderson (Colorado Rapids; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, N.C.), Nicolas Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx, N.Y.), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Mason Judge (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Tampa, Fla.), Joshua Ramsey (Solar Soccer Club; Plano, Texas), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City FC/ENG; Plano, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS: Maximilian Dietz (SC Freiburg/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Ethan Dobbelaere (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, Calif.), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United; Poolesville, Md.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, Calif.)

FORWARDS: Jack de Vries (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Tyler Freeman (Sporting Kansas City; Shawnee, Kan.), Andres Jasson (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Noah Jones (RB Leipzig/GER; Berlin, Germany), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, Wash.), Griffin Yow (D.C. United; Clifton, Va.)