Loss to Mexico proves USMNT has a lot of work left to do

The U.S. Men’s National Team looked dominant at plenty of points during its run to the Concacaf Gold Cup Final. They opened the tournament with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Guyana. They enacted revenge on Trinidad and Tobago with a 6-0 win. They didn’t concede a single goal until late into the semifinal match against Jamaica. Despite those positives, Sunday night’s 1-0 defeat in the final proved that Gregg Berhalter and his staff still have a ways to go in their efforts to rebuild their team.
While the team created a lot of chances in the later rounds of the tournament, they struggled to finish many of them. They only scored once in a quarterfinal win over lowly Curacao. Their defense did break down a couple of times before conceding against Jamaica. But, most importantly, they couldn’t get over the hump in the final against their arch rivals Mexico.
That isn’t to say that the USMNT doesn’t look better than they did two years ago, or even than they did at the start of the summer. They made progress as they started to get the hang of Berhalter’s tactics while playing solid defensively for most of the tournament.
“Overall, proud of the guys, proud of the development this month,” Berhalter said in his press conference after the final. “We did make strides as a group. The group became much closer. I think the general understanding of our game model was much better over the course of this month. So, in one sense we did make progress.”
“We’re always searching for a perfect performance.,” he continued. “So when you evaluate every game there are things in every game that you could have been better. I think the understanding of ball movement, I think some of the offensive principles are much better understood. Defensively, we conceded two goals all tournament. So there’s a lot of good things. Chance creation I think was positive in most games.”
One thing that hurt the USMNT in the end was the levels of physical fitness and experience coming from the opposition. While the American attack was efficient and quick in the first half, they slowed down a lot and started to lose control of the match. The lack of a goal in the first half despite creating several opportunities to score was a major black spot. Had, say, Jozy Altidore finished his golden chance early in the game, perhaps the team could have afforded to sit back and conserve some energy for defensive play.
While this isn’t Altidore’s first shot at a Gold Cup Final, it was his first USA-Mexico showdown at this stage (he was an unused sub the last time the two nations met in the Final in 2011), and he may be a bit old to really benefit from this failure, the rest of the team hopes to take what happened on Sunday night and improve because of it. The young potential stars like Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic both played important roles in this match and can use that experience in future matches against top-level opponents.
“I think the guys will learn a lot from this game,” Berhalter said. “I think that’s the first thing. There’s a lot of guys playing in their first game like this. For us, the whole month the focus was on guys, we need to make progress this month and when I look back at it and evaluate it we did make progress and this experience will help us moving forward.”
Berhalter isn’t exempt from this learning process by any means. Sunday night showed that he has a lot to learn about coaching at the national team level and about is team in general. He faced plenty of criticism for his substitutions in the second half and perhaps he didn’t adjust enough after Mexico came out flying in the second half.
“We need to learn,” Berhalter said. “We weren’t ready for the step tonight but we will be.”
The USMNT aren’t in action again until the inaugural Concacaf Nations League this Fall.
According to Wikipedia we are playing Mexico and Uruguay in September. I know people want to see wholesale changes, I think 7 or 8 changes will be the max. Plus it will be hard for Euro based U20s to have made a club performance to justify callups. The other two fall windows have home and aways vs Canada and Cuba. We need to use those Cuba matches to get new players experience. January will be an MLS cup chance for guys like Yueill, Ebobisse, and others. March is the final four of NL and assuming we qualify we’ll be looking for the win more than trying new players. Without any announcement I would guess WC qualifiers will then start in Fall of 2020, giving us a couple June friendlies to test new players.
Guys that need to step up for their clubs and get first team minutes:Weah, Sargent,Gloster, Amon, Ledezma, Pomykal (at his Euro club), Mendez.
Assuming everyone is healthy, thoughts on something like this in our next round of friendlies?
Steffen
Yedlin, Brooks, Long, FJ
Adams,McKennie,
Weah, Pulisic
Sargent, Wood
We need FJ back – he’s not over the hill and can still contribute. GB deliberately didn’t want him in the squad – it wasn’t FJ who said no. There was an interview about it posted on SBI, you can look it up. So for me FJ is still avail for us. He’s still one of our best.
Wood has mostly been good with the US jersey, I’d like to see him back.
Let’s see what Sargent and Weah can do. I don’t mind Altidore starting – I actually think he still has some upside for playing back to goal, but I want to see if the others can step in, because he’s clearly on the way out.
Let’s stop anything with Zardes, Trapp, Rodlan, Arriola, and Morris. We must be able to do better or it’s pretty depressing.
I still think we can be decent come the WC, but we need to believe in our young guys and MLS products choosing the hard path in Europe!!
PS – wouldn’t mind taking a longer look at Boyd and maybe some of the other promising U20s that can sort their club situation out.
Another option is to slot in FJ in the midfield for some veteran presence and experiment with some LB options – Ream can be serviceable there in a bind
FJ has missed a lot og games, some due to injury, some due to manager’s decisions. I am not sure he is the player he was 5 years ago.
I think Berhalter realizes that in today’s soccer you need 11 quality players, and that this US pool does not offer that. This is the reason, moving forward, for the Adams to RB move because, as we saw, when good opponents press and your team can’t build, you will have to go long and then defend again for longer periods. This re-occurring sequence is what wore the US down in the second half vs Mexico: lose the ball, defend, repeat. So you put a player like Adams in the back line who will help get you out of your third and up the field. Building off that move, Berhalter sees we might in the future fill some midfield positions with young players like Pomykal and Reyna, and allow Adams to stay at RB, not to mention Pulisic to move into attack.
LB is another tough piece. Very tough, but clearly we need a player who can distribute the ball there as well. Having said all that, I saw a lot of heart from LB Tim Ream. He has played a lot worse in the past. Not the answer, but great efforts.
The team will evolve. Much need for younger players, though.
Reyna is 17? with 0 pro appearances to his name? Good prospect, but no one is making any plans with him in mind.
The left back issue isn’t a huge concern for me. We’ve had success with worse players than Ream there in the past and can cover that position in other ways if needed. We’re definitely weak at Lb but lack of an attacking threat outside of Pulisic and depth at CM are major issues that will hold us back.
I disagree. Putting Adams at RB negates his full potential. He is much more valuable in mid-field, where he plays for his club in one of the world’s best domestic leagues, than wasting away at RB. A healthy Yedlin is more than sufficient there, and a guy like Cannon shows he has some upside.
Let’s not waste our best players in positions that are not their best.
Also, as has been argued here relentlessly, GB left off some arguably better players than the Arriolass and Trapps and Morris of this world, so his roster selection was also suspect and his in game management was abysmal.
Not saying we would have beat Mexico, but when El Tri was toying with us in the second half and GB’s best response is to make the subs he made, it’s pretty sad and shows that, along with a lot of players on the roster, GB has serious limitations when faced with decent teams – he’s just not that good a coach let’s be honest: what has he achieved in his career??
Mls academies are producing great talent that have headed to Europe unfortunately we will have to wait. But mls needs to give the youth more playing time for their development I disagree that mexico produces better players we had a much younger team last night excluding bradley and altidore. We need a real foward a central one that can play from back to goal and is good on his feet Weah Soto Sargent are needed soon qualifying starts next year and we also need strong midfielders whi make tackles on time to pair with Tyler Adams. To think that Tyler Adams would have played right back in gold cup smh he will be needed now definitely in the midfield. I am very sad we lost last night but there are plenty positives.
Loss to Mexico proves MLS has a lot of work left to do
Mexico won because they produce better players,
That’s on MLS, not the national team or its coaches.
I’m sure Berhalter would love the kind of talent Mexico produces at his disposal instead of what he gets from the domestic league.
He’d still call in Trapp though…. 😉
I’ve been saying for a while that a legit #9/goal scoring threat is my largest concern for our player pool. For years there has been a massive Dempsey/Donovan sized hole in the team that does not have an immediate answer.
We are really in need of fast development from one of our young guys to complement Pulisic. Most likely candidate is obv Sargent, but he could still be years away from being reliable.
Attacking support around Pulisic consisting of Altidore, Arriola, Zardes. Boyd, Roldan, Morris does not have enough cutting edge and is by far my biggest concern.
Lack of midfield depth was exposed last night. McKennie and Bradley completely lost control of the game and we’re great candidates for substitution. We turned to Lovitz??? Bc there just wasn’t anyone who could come into CM and bring us what was needed. Adams will be a huge asset here, but who else can we count on? I’ve heard Nagbe and agree he should be included. I am not sure he’s a huge upgrade.
My overall impression was still positive though. Great learning experience for the young guys and hopefully will keep them grounded and hungry to prove a point next time we line up against Mexico. W/o another goal scoring threat I fear we’re going to lack the firepower needed to edge out these close ones.
Maybe that guy who was on fire scoring in droves in 2nd division Germany would have come in handy in this type of game… roster selections…
