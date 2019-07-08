Mexico edges USMNT to win 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup came to a close on Sunday with the U.S. Men’s National Team falling to rivals Mexico in Chicago’s final.
Jonathan dos Santos’ second-half finish proved to be enough for Tata Martino’s side as they ran away 1-0 winners. It was El Tri’s eighth all-time Gold Cup Finals win, as they now own a 5-1 head-to-head record in finals over the U.S.
Christian Pulisic was denied by Guillermo Ochoa in the fourth-minute, before a deflection off a Mexican clearance almost flew back into El Tri’s goal.
Jozy Altidore had a great chance to give the USMNT an early lead, but he scuffed his effort wide of the goal on a breakaway just a few minutes later.
Paul Arriola and Pulisic each had attempts to break the deadlock later in the half, but could not get their efforts past Ochoa. Jonathan dos Santos had the best chance for El Tri, forcing Zack Steffen to dive to his left.
It was a fast start to the second-half as the USMNT had an effort cleared off the goal-line. Jordan Morris’ header was headed off the line by Andres Guardado, while Weston McKennie’s follow-up was blocked by Edson Alvarez.
However, constant pressure by El Tri was capped off by dos Santos’ clinical finish in the 73rd-minute. A layoff from Raul Jimenez to a rushing dos Santos allowed the L.A. Galaxy man to flick a left-footed shot off the crossbar and in.
Michael Bradley’s low cross forced Ochoa into a desperate save in the 87th-minute, before Cristian Roldan’s follow-up was blocked by Hector Moreno.
Ochoa finished with four saves on the night, while Zack Steffen made three for the USMNT.
It is the first major tournament for the USMNT under Gregg Berhalter, as the team now heads into a break. The team will be back in action this Fall for group stage play in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League.
Sebastian Soto needed badly. It’s painful to be a usa supporter I was waiting since we were eliminated from the 2018 world cup. We should have one Jozy missed the clearest chance we had. I knew that berhalters wing play wouldnt get us a win vs better teams. Pullisic not ready to be a leader weston had a bad game all alpha and no soccer brains bradley showed tonight he is long gone physically and he was always unwilling to shot from midfield. U20 players need to mixed up asap ASAP!
U20s need to actually play professional matches. If they can’t beat Venezuela and Ukraine U20s and got outplayed by Qatar they aren’t going to beat Mexico.
The USMNT is the only team I know who will put in a player:
as a DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER that cannot defend
as a CENTER FORWARD that cannot score goals
How do we REALLY expect to win competitions and get to the next level?
Against a Top Team like Mexico EVERY player needs to contribute and be on their A-game. If other players have to pick up your slack it changes the dynamics of the game. Like I have been saying……the USMNT WILL NOT WIN TROPHIES with Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore starting on the team. THEY JUST CANNOT DELIVER WHEN IT COUNTS!!! Klinsmann didn’t get it, Arena didn’t get it and now Berhalter, as his failures continue.
Mexico owned the 2nd half and deserved the win. It seemed for about 20 minutes the US could not move the ball out of its defensive zone. If Mexico could shoot straight, I would have been worse.
No one on the US side truly stood out today. Cannon made a few good runs, and has become a revelation. Surprising subs in Roldan and Lovitz when you need an offensive spark.
There is still time before WCQ starts. There is opportunity for new players to push someone out of the pool and prove themselves.
