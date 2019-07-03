Mexico uses late penalty kick to book spot in Gold Cup Final

Tata Martino is heading to his first competitive final as Mexico head coach.

El Tri held off a pesky Haitian side and used a stoppage time penalty kick from Raul Jimenez to win 1-0 and book a spot in July 7th’s Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

Jimenez provided the first real test on goal in the 35th-minute, forcing Johny Placide into a good reaction save off a flicked header.

Placide was called into action again in the 67th-minute, pushing Andres Guardado’s effort from reaching the top corner.

Guillermo Ochoa punched away Andrew Jean-Baptiste’s header on the verge of second-half stoppage time.

However, Mexico would have the final say as Jimenez stepped up to the penalty spot in the 93rd-minute. The striker sent Placide the wrong way and slotted into the bottom-right corner to seal a 1-0 win for El Tri.

Mikael Cantave’s late long-range effort hit the crossbar for Haiti, ending the underdogs hopes of pulling the upset.

With the win, El Tri will face either the U.S. or Jamaica in the final on June 7th from Chicago. Haiti’s terrific run in this summer’s Gold Cup comes to an end after advancing into the semifinals.