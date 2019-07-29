MLS Ticker: LAFC acquires Segura on permanent deal, TFC reportedly in talks with winger, and more

Eddie Segura will remain with LAFC on a permanent basis.

The club announced Monday they’ve acquired Segura permanently from Colombian side Atletico Huila. Segura has signed a multi-year deal with the club.

“Eddie has played a crucial role in the team’s success in the first half of the season,” EVP & General Manager John Thorrington said. “He has leadership and presence beyond his years. He is a fantastic example to any player with his focus and how he applies himself and seeks to improve each day. He is a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to his continued contributions for years to come.”

Segura is one of three players for Bob Bradley’s team to play every match in 2019. He’s made 22 regular season appearances for LAFC, helping the team lead the league in goals against (23) and goals against average (1.04).

LAFC leads the Supporters Shield race by nine points over Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia Union.

Report: Toronto FC in talks with French winger Nicolas Benezet

Toronto FC are reportedly interested in adding another attacking option before the close of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, TFC is linked with French winger Nicolas Benezet. The 28-year-old currently plays in Ligue 2 with recently relegated Guingamp.

Benezet, who can play on the wing or in midfield, totaled three goals and one assist in 27 matches across all competitions last season. Beginning his senior career with Nimes in 2010, Benezet has also appeared for Caen and Evian.

He has over 200 appearances in French Football.

FC Dallas loans Pablo Aranguiz to Union Espanola for remainder of 2019 season

Pablo Aranguiz is heading out on-loan from FC Dallas.

The club announced that the 22-year-old has joined Chilean Primera Division side Union Espanola for the remainder of the 2019 season. Aranguiz joined FC Dallas in 2018 and has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Western Conference club.

Aranguiz began his professional career with Union Espanola in 2015, scoring 11 goals in 51 appearances.

He also earned his first Chilean U-23 appearance earlier this year.

NYCFC acquire defender Eric Miller in trade with Minnesota United

NYCFC bolstered their defensive options on Monday after trading with Minnesota United.

The Eastern Conference club announced the arrival of defender Eric Miller. In exchange, NYCFC sent the Loons $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

“One of our goals during the summer transfer window was to add depth at the right back position and Eric is a player who can come in and immediately strengthen our team,” NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said.

“He’s a versatile player who performs well in different positions which gives our roster added flexibility when playing varying systems. Eric brings with him over 100 games of MLS experience and is exactly the type of person who fits into the culture we’ve built here at NYCFC.”

Miller joined Minnesota from the Colorado Rapids in 2018 and since has made 24 appearances. The 26-year-old Jacksonville, Florida native was a 2014 MLS SuperDraft pick by the Montreal Impact and has over 100 MLS appearances to his name.

Miller has also represented the U.S. U-20 and U-23 Men’s National Teams.

LAFC, midfielder Shaft Brewer Jr mutually part ways

Shaft Brewer Jr. is out at LAFC.

The club announced on Sunday evening that both parties have mutually agreed to part ways. Brewer, 19, was acquired by the club in March 2018, but only went on to make four appearances.

He also made nine appearances on-loan with Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship.

Brewer has represented the U.S. U-18 MNT in the past, but has yet to represent the U-20’s.